Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Maria Cantwell introduce bill to reassert congressional power on tariffs

Republicans and Democrats in Congress joined to introduce a bill meant to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to declare new tariffs.

Trump followed through on his promise to punish foreign countries with increased tariffs in order to bring in more federal revenue as well as force production back to the U.S. The stock market has reacted negatively to the sweeping tariffs the president announced from the White House on Wednesday.

'This bill reasserts Congress’s role over trade policy to ensure rules-based trade policies are transparent, consistent, and benefit the American public.'

The Trade Review Act of 2025 was co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democrat Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state and imposed a time limit on tariffs before they needed approval from Congress to continue.

"Any duty on an article imported into the United States shall remain in effect for a period of not more than 60 days, unless there is enacted into law a joint resolution of approval with respect to the duty," read the legislation.

“Trade wars can be as devastating, which is why the Founding Fathers gave Congress the clear Constitutional authority over war and trade,” Cantwell explained. “This bill reasserts Congress’s role over trade policy to ensure rules-based trade policies are transparent, consistent, and benefit the American public.”

Grassley's office released a statement about trade powers made by the senator in 2019.

“Congress should take back some of this delegation of its Constitutional authority and rebalance trade powers between the two branches in a responsible way that doesn’t impede a president’s ability to protect America’s national security,” he said at the time.

On Wednesday, Trump introduced a 10% baseline tariff rate for all countries and released a list of even higher tariffs on select countries. He called the event "Liberation Day."

The president had already lashed out at four Republicans who had announced their opposition to his tariffs on Canada and were going to join Democrats on an effort to end them. The president pointed out that the bill would be defeated in the House, and even in the unlikely event it passed, he would never sign it.

"To the people of the Great States of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine, please contact these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals," said Trump. "They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself."

