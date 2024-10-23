'Great day at the range': Dem candidate Lucas Kunce leaves reporter gushing blood at outing with Adam Kinzinger

In an apparent effort to outdo Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's embarrassing hunting-themed photo op, Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce attended a sport shooting campaign event Tuesday north of Kansas City with Harris booster Adam Kinzinger.

Unlike Walz, Kunce, a gun control advocate trying to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), actually hit something — or rather somebody: KSHB-TV reporter Ryan Gamboa.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kunce was firing a rifle at a private residence when a bullet fragment ricocheted off a steel target at close range and struck the reporter in the arm.

Upon realizing he left the fourth estate in need of first aid, Kunce wrapped his belt around Gamboa's arm to arrest the bleeding. KSHB indicated that its wounded reporter went to a nearby hospital for professional treatment and was later discharged.

'Will Kamala condemn the gun violence by Kunce and Kinzinger?'

Kunce attempted to make light of the incident, tweeting, "Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger."

"We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy," continued Kunce. "Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you've got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I'm glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting."

Criticism and mockery soon began pouring in.

Hawley, who The Hill indicated was leading Kunce by an average of 7.3% across 10 polls, noted, "When liberals play with guns, people get hurt."

The Republican senator asked in jest, "Will Kamala condemn the gun violence by Kunce and Kinzinger?"

Apparently unable to help himself, Hawley also wrote, "I know the Kunce campaign needed a shot in the arm, but this is taking it a little far," and "I condemn all acts of violence against reporters."

"It's been a really rough month for Dems trying to appear competent with firearms," wrote the National Association for Gun Rights.

After noting that "cosplay can be dangerous," Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) shared a 2021 video of Kunce offering his services for a weapons safety course ahead of his last failed Senate run, writing, "This aged well."

Police analyst and Townhall columnist Phil Holloway had some questions: "Why did you put a tourniquet on a grazing flesh wound? Why are people wearing their eye protection on top of their head? Why are you firing .223 rounds at metal targets 20 feet away? Asking for a few million friends."

'Calm down, Dick Cheney.'

After dwelling on photos from the disastrous photo op, Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, highlighted other issues Kunce and Kinzinger apparently failed to register:

"They are shooting steel at 5-7 yards with rifles, which could've killed somebody given the force with which the bullets will ricochet off the steel targets at [that] distance. You would instantly get permanently banned at my range if you did that. Zero questions asked."

"Kinzinger holds his rifle like a complete ninny, and that will never not be funny to me. And pro-tip for @AdamKinzinger: the eye protection works better when it's on your eyes, not your head. You stupid idiot. Try using your brain for once. You’re lucky you still have one after today."

"Kinzinger is for some reason using a high-powered scope (at least a 3-9x by the looks of it) to shoot a target 5 yards away."

"There is a bolt action rifle on the table, so presumably someone was also using that to shoot steel at 5 yards. Insane."

"There are at least two canisters of explosive Tannerite powder on the table, down range from where guns are being fired. That could've potentially killed or seriously injured someone if someone shot it or if someone was stupid enough to be shooting close enough to steel for a ricochet to hit it."

"At one point the cameraman is down range from all the guns, which — given the violations we’ve found so far — we can assume are not safe and unloaded. Way to think that one through, dummy."

Ryan Cleckner, a former special ops sniper, affirmed Davis' critiques, writing, "[Davis] told me 'it gets better the more you look at it.' He was so right."

"'Great day! We only shot one person!' Calm down, Dick Cheney," wrote one user.

Conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck noted, "Democrats need to stop cosplaying with guns because it's getting embarrassing."

Hear more on the subject from the "Blaze News Tonight" team in the video below:

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!