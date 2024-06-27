Gretchen Whitmer's dogs featured in cringeworthy plea for 'Fight Like Hell PAC' donations

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's dogs are featured in a fundraising ploy to solicit donations to the "Fight like Hell PAC."

The bizarre plea for donations, which does not appear on the timeline of tweets on her @gretchenwhitmer X account, reads, "hello! Frends!! we are. KEVIN!!! and. Doug!!! Our HUMAN!!! is the GOVERNOR of Michigan!! our HUMAN works.. hard for job! none. of this would be paw-sible!! without your... support! will YOU throw us a bone!! (or TWO) before.. the big DEADLINE?" The post then adds, "–the goodest boys!! of michigan!!!"

'When they write the textbook on cringe, this will be in chapter one.'

A graphic features a photo of Whitmer with her dogs and includes comments such as "HUMAN! seems. worried about FIGHT!! like hell pac.. end of quarter... fundraising deadline. HUMAN! doesn't know. if team will reach. fundraising goal... we dont like... HUMAN to worry.. so PLEASE!! help HUMAN reach. goal by DONATING!! to FIGHT like hell pac TODAY!!"

The graphic links to a page where people can donate to the "Fight Like Hell PAC."

"When they write the textbook on cringe, this will be in chapter one," Michele Blood quipped.

"If I was actually funny I'd say 'Michigan has gone to the dogs' But instead I'm just wondering who approved this ad campaign for the Governor. Holy Moly," Daniel Burke wrote.

Whitmer apparently has an X profile for her dogs. A "Star Wars" themed tweet on May 4th reads, "seeing this. post. you are.." The post adds, "giving us… TREATS!!!!! you will."

The governor responded to the tweet, writing, "The force is strong with this one. Treats you will get, my little Padawans."

Whitmer has been serving as Michigan's governor since 2019.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!