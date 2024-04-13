Groundbreaking brain-computer interface allows users to play video games using only their minds

Reality could soon be stranger than science fiction. Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin recently revealed that a universal brain-computer interface technology allows users to control video games with nothing more than their minds, according to The Debrief.

The revelation is considered a breakthrough development in studying the brain's potential relationship with technology.

The report mentioned that this could represent a significant leap forward in scientists and researchers harnessing the power of the brain. If the technology proves reliable, it could offer a whole new way of life for those who have motor disabilities.

The university mentioned that the ability to control things with our minds is no longer a mere fantasy, but it could become a reality for many people. The report, published by the university's Cockrell School of Engineering, said "the researchers incorporated machine learning capabilities with their brain-computer interface, making it a one-size-fits-all solution."

Generally, these types of devices require calibration for each user, as no two brains are alike. This hiccup has been a major problem for those in the field until now. The recent solution can "quickly understand the needs of an individual subject and self-calibrate through repetition. That means multiple patients could use the device without needing to tune it to the individual."

The findings were published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Satyam Kumar, a graduate student in the lab of Jose del R. Millan, a professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering's Chandra Family Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Dell Medical School's Department of Neurology, said: "When we think about this in a clinical setting, this technology will make it so we won’t need a specialized team to do this calibration process, which is long and tedious."

“It will be much faster to move from patient to patient.”

The technology appears to have some similarities with Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant chip. Blaze News recently reported that a paralyzed man was the first person to publish a post to X with just his mind by using one of Neuralink's brain implant chips.

Despite the seeming promise of Neuralink's technology, there have been reports that monkeys suffered and died during the trials of the technology. While the company has denied that any of the monkeys died as a direct result of the brain implant chip, some remain skeptical.

Neuralink has also not had any of its findings corroborated by peer-reviewed journals, which is unusual for research in this area.

