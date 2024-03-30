Neuralink brain implant makes paralyzed man the first person in history to post on X using only his mind

It's now possible to conceive of a future where someone can post to social media by just using their mind. An indication of this future was demonstrated by a 29-year-old paralyzed man who was the first person in the world to submit a post on X using only his mind by using Neuralink's brain implant technology, according to the Debrief.

The brain-implant technology was launched by Elon Musk and other scientists in 2016, and Neuralink has been in the process of developing brain-implanted interface technologies that monitor and simulate brain function. The report mentioned that the breakthrough technology is supposed to offer solutions to those who are paralyzed or have suffered brain and spinal cord injuries.

Nolan Arbaugh — who was left paralyzed after a diving accident — received the chip implant in January. After becoming Neuralink's first official patient, he has reportedly acquired "cyborg" abilities that allow him to control certain technologies using only his mind.

Elon Musk quote-tweeted Arbaugh, writing: “First ever post made just by thinking, using the @Neuralnk Telepathy device!"

Arbaugh's initial post read: "Twitter banned me because they thought I was a bot, @X and @elonmusk reinstated me because I am."

While the development seems promising, Fortune reported that people need to maintain some amount of skepticism. The most obvious fact about Arbaugh's experience with Neuralink is that the company retains "precise control over everything you see and hear," adding that "Neuralink has not published a single peer-reviewed research study — unusual in the health industry even for a privately-owned company."

The only stamp of approval the company has received is that it was given the go-ahead by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move forward with its first human trial.

As the years go by, it appears Musk makes advancements that blur the lines between reality and science fiction. The Debrief drew attention to a 2020 press conference, where Musk showcased a pig named Gertrude that had been implanted with a Neuralink chip.

“It’s kind of like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires,” Musk said. He went on to mention that the eventual goal for Neuralink is that people would be able to "save and replay" as well as "store and backup memories" through the technology used.

“The future is going to be weird,” Musk added.

