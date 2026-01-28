Gun-toting homeowner fires at burglar who broke into California residence after midnight; teen suspect shot multiple times

A gun-toting Los Angeles homeowner shot at a burglar who broke into the residence early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home in the 11600 block of Laurel Crest Drive in Studio City around 4 a.m., KNBC-TV reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

'Too bad owner didn’t hit more suspects.'

Police said the homeowner shot at one of the burglary suspects, whom authorities identified as a 16-year-old male, KNBC reported.

The two suspected burglars fled the scene in a Black Chevy Traverse, the station said.

Police said the driver of a car matching the description of the suspected burglars’ getaway vehicle dropped off a 16-year-old at a hospital with gunshot wounds, KNBC noted.

The teen was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, and his condition was stable, the station said, citing police.

None of the residents in the home were injured, and it was unknown if anything was taken, KNBC reported.

According to the station's video report, the second suspect is still on the loose, there were no physical descriptions of either suspect, and video shows a shattered glass back door.

A number of commenters underneath KNBC's Facebook post about the incident aired spirited reactions to it:

"California will probably charge the homeowner on some ridiculous law, and the 16-year-old’s family will probably sue the homeowner and win," one commenter noted.

"If you’re old enough to commit a crime then you’re old enough to get shot," another user said.

"Good," another commenter stated. "Too bad owner didn’t hit more suspects."

"Hopefully he learned his lesson [to] not break into people's houses," another user offered.

