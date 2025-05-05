Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Social justice advocate' arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse videos
May 05, 2025
The suspect had previously received an 'LGBTQ Lavender Faculty' award.
A professor who identified as a "social justice advocate" was arrested for allegedly streaming child sexual abuse videos at his residence in Texas.
Zaid Mashour Haddad was arrested on Tuesday after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said he was previously caught streaming an illegal video while they conducted a search warrant. The victim in the video was said to be a boy of about 7 or 8 years old.
Conversations on Telegram allegedly showed a pattern of accessing and saving links of child sexual abuse.
Haddad was a teacher at the University of Texas at San Antonio and had lectured at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of knowingly accessing child pornography material with the intent to view it, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
Authorities said that his conversations on Telegram allegedly showed a pattern of accessing and saving links of child sexual abuse.
The search warrant was conducted in July 2021, leading to questions as to why it took so long for Haddad to be arrested.
"What's shocking is law enforcement. Seven- or 8-year-old being abused on his flat screen and left him in our community for four years in a role where he has access to children," said criminal attorney Joe Hoelscher to KABB-TV.
Haddad's profile at UTSA identified him as a "social justice advocate."
If convicted, Haddad faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime of supervised release.
Haddad had also been an adjunct faculty member at Nevada State College. His curriculum vitae showed that he had received an "LGBTQ Lavender Faculty" award in 2016.
A photo of Haddad can be viewed on the news video report from WOAI-TV on YouTube.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.