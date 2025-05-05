'Social justice advocate' arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse videos

A professor who identified as a "social justice advocate" was arrested for allegedly streaming child sexual abuse videos at his residence in Texas.

Zaid Mashour Haddad was arrested on Tuesday after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said he was previously caught streaming an illegal video while they conducted a search warrant. The victim in the video was said to be a boy of about 7 or 8 years old.

Conversations on Telegram allegedly showed a pattern of accessing and saving links of child sexual abuse.

Haddad was a teacher at the University of Texas at San Antonio and had lectured at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of knowingly accessing child pornography material with the intent to view it, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

The search warrant was conducted in July 2021, leading to questions as to why it took so long for Haddad to be arrested.

"What's shocking is law enforcement. Seven- or 8-year-old being abused on his flat screen and left him in our community for four years in a role where he has access to children," said criminal attorney Joe Hoelscher to KABB-TV.

Haddad's profile at UTSA identified him as a "social justice advocate."

If convicted, Haddad faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime of supervised release.

Haddad had also been an adjunct faculty member at Nevada State College. His curriculum vitae showed that he had received an "LGBTQ Lavender Faculty" award in 2016.

A photo of Haddad can be viewed on the news video report from WOAI-TV on YouTube.

