Hakeem Jeffries' campaign allegedly solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has accused a Democratic colleague of trying to solicit money from convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

On the House floor on Tuesday, Comer slammed Democratic fundraisers for inviting Epstein to an event, including to potentially privately meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D). This invite was a part of a 2013 campaign effort, just a handful of years after Epstein pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution involving a minor under 18.

'Of course, I have no recollection of the email.'

"Hakeem Jeffries' campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein," Comer declared.

Comer was referring to an email sent by a political consulting firm to Epstein in May 2013, just a few months into Jeffries' first term in Congress. The email stated that the firm was "working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries" and invited Epstein to a "fundraising dinner with President Obama."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned Jeffries about the allegations that his campaign invited Epstein to an event.

"Of course, I have no recollection of the email. I've never had a conversation with him. Never met him, know nothing about him, other than the extreme things that he's been convicted of doing," Jeffries told Collins. "And that's why I'm just strongly supportive of the efforts backing the survivors to make sure that everything can come out, whatever is in those Department of Justice files."

Jeffries stated that he never received a donation from Epstein.

Earlier during the floor proceedings, Comer accused Democratic lawmakers of trying to leverage the Epstein scandal to attack President Donald Trump.

"When the Oversight Committee interviewed former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta, Democrats whipped themselves into a frenzy trying to manufacture a 'gotcha' moment. But they failed," Comer stated, adding that Acosta's testimony confirmed there was no connection to Trump in the Epstein case.

"Next, Democrats resorted to selective leaks and doctored documents to mislead the American people," he continued. "In their latest selective leak, Democrats released just three, three of the 23,000 pages of documents from the Epstein estate. And they made redactions to two of those emails that changed both the context and meaning of the three pages they released."

