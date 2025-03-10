Pro-Hamas group claims responsibility for 'massive cyberattack' causing outages on X platform

The X social media platform owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk faced a "massive cyberattack" that disabled some features, and a pro-Hamas group has claimed responsibility for it.

Musk said that the platform's workers were trying to trace the attack on Monday after some outages were reported by users. A Newsweek report said at least three major outages were detected early in the day.

'A DDoS attack is an organized online effort to overwhelm a website's servers in an attempt to disable access to regular users of the site.'

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," said Musk on the platform.

On Telegram, the pro-Palestinian hacking group Dark Storm Team reportedly took credit for the "distributed denial of service" attacks on X servers. Newsweek reported that the group was behind successful cyberattacks on the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defense as well as the Los Angeles International Airport.

Left-wing critics have assailed Musk for heading up the Department of Government Efficiency for President Donald Trump and shutting down several programs and policies in his mission to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Some have protested against Tesla, another company headed by Musk, and Tesla owners have even reported random vandalism on their cars and Cybertrucks.

On Friday the Trump administration slashed $400 million in grants and other taxpayer funds to Columbia University after the school apparently refused to prevent pro-Palestinian students and protesters from intimidating and harassing Jewish students.

"They want to silence you and this platform," replied an X user to Musk.

"Yes," he responded.

