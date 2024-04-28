Hamas' sexual violence against Israeli women is revealed in new documentary, 'Screams Before Silence'

Almost seven months after Hamas' slaughter of 1,200 Israelis on October 7, a new documentary is set to be released that reveals the horrific atrocities and sexual assaults that took place that day.

Fox News Digital reported that former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's documentary, "Screams Before Silence," includes firsthand accounts of the horrible events that transpired on October 7, where over 1,000 Israelis were killed and 240 more taken as hostages back to Gaza.

"When you hear this chaos for like 20 minutes or 15 minutes, you understand that something much worse [is] happening right over there. It doesn't stop. That was the the time when I started to be afraid I'm going to be raped," a woman recalled from the Nova Music Festival attack.

Sandberg said that she decided to take on the project because "the world needs to see and acknowledge what happened."

"After October 7th, the reports were coming out about not just mass murder, but mass sexual violence. And the usual people who should be speaking out were either ignoring it or denying it. And that's not okay," she continued.

The documentary takes viewers back to October 7, allowing them to hear from first responders and survivors who were on the ground.

Sandberg mentioned that the documentary will prove to viewers that Hamas members had deliberately set out to commit sexual violence against Israeli women.

In late 2023, Israeli actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram, sharing her thoughts on the matter, saying: "We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women. Stand with women. Speak out for women."

“On October 7th, the world witnessed Hamas carrying out its violent plans in real time. Within hours of the October 7th attack, the first blood-chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud assailants,” Gadot wrote on the social media platform, referring to Shani Louk, the German-Israeli tattoo artist who was kidnapped by Hamas.



Gadot continued: "Yet two months later women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response."

"This is our moment as women and allies of women to act. I am beseeching all those who have done so much for women’s rights globally – from the UN, to the human rights community, to please join in the demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately – not after the next round of international mediation, not after another day. These women cannot survive another moment of this horror."

The documentary, in tandem with a thorough investigation carried out by the New York Times, seems to suggest that Hamas committed sexual assault many times on October 7. However, there are pro-Palestinian activists — many of which live in the U.S. — have denied that these sexual assaults actually took place.

