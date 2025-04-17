Remains of missing elderly woman found in concrete beneath shed built by her child molester handyman, police say

Washington state police said that a child molester handyman is a person of interest in the death of an elderly woman whose remains were found in concrete beneath a shed.

82-year-old Marcia Norman had been reported missing since April 1, and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that her remains were found partially encased in concrete in the newly built shed in Olympia.

The man had once been a pastor at Calvary Chapel of North Thurston before he was charged in 2021 with nine counts related to child molestation.

Detectives quickly identified 47-year-old Jeffrey Zizz as their primary suspect because he was the last person who reportedly saw her. Zizz, a convicted child molester, had dinner with Norman before she went missing, according to police.

The handyman had been interviewed by police and had some personal items seized as part of their investigation, including his car.

Police said that he tried to flee from the state in a friend's car but was later arrested in Missoula, Montana. Leaving the state was a violation of a previous sentence related to a child molestation case. He is being extradited to Washington state.

Investigators said they found the remains after discovering that Zizz had built a shed in Olympia after her disappearance. When they excavated the concrete, they found her body.

Images from the case can be viewed on the news report from KOMO-TV on YouTube.

