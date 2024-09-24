Harris defender lashes out when Fox News anchor asks basic questions about Harris' economic plan — but she can't answer

What exactly is Vice President Kamala Harris' plan to fix the economy and drive down prices for Americans?

That's the question with which Fox News anchor Sandra Smith confronted Democratic strategist Kelly Hyman on Monday, leading to a contentious interview when Hyman failed to give a substantive answer.

'Not sure that pitch is going to work for voters. "Sorry guys, I can't do anything about it."'

"You were explaining to me how Kamala Harris has a pitch to voters that will bring down prices that, we should remind everyone, ran up under her and Biden's administration. So what's the plan to tackle these prices, like groceries up 25%?" Smith asked.

At first, Hyman tried to shift responsibility for the economy from the president, claiming that "ultimately it's up to Congress."

"So you don't think that Kamala Harris would bring down prices?" Smith shot back.

When Hyman doubled down on her claim that "there are very limited things that the president can do" and reasserted that "ultimately Congress needs to act in order to help the American people," Smith hit Hyman with a reality check.

"Not sure that pitch is going to work for voters. 'Sorry guys, I can't do anything about it,'" Smith explained. "If you're living on a fixed income in this country, it is brutal right now. So the question is: What is her economic plan? What is her pitch to voters to bring these prices down? Trump keeps giving interview after interview detailing exactly how he plans to do it. We're all just saying, 'What is her plan?'"

It was at that moment that Hyman tried to move the discussion from Harris to Donald Trump, claiming the former president's economic vision "harms the American people." That claim, of course, ignores the fact that Trump was already president and that Americans generally believe the economy was better when he was in charge.

"OK, what is Harris' plan? We're waiting," Smith asked again.



In the most substantive part of the interview, Hyman — instead of pitching Harris' economic plan — said Americans can look it up for themselves. Then, for some reason, she boasted about Harris' controversial plan to ban price-gouging.

"Okay, there's a lot of aspects to it in regards to looking at it online," Hyman said. "So let's talk about lowering the grocery cost because that's something that's brought up. The viewers can look at this online. She talks about certain things in regards to advancing the first federal ban on price-gouging on food and groceries, to set clear rules to the road to make clear that big corporations can't unfairly exploit consumers —"

Referring to allegations of price-gouging, Smith immediately challenged, "Is that happening?"

"I don't know if that's currently happening or not because I'm not privy to that type of information, but there are people costing a lot of money in regards to groceries," Hyman responded.

Hyman may not be an economist and "privy to that type of information," but Harris' attempt to blame inflation on price-gouging fell flat because it's not true. The reality is that grocery store margins are contracting, evidence that grocers are not price-gouging customers.

At the end of the interview, Hyman lashed out at Smith for allegedly interrupting her, claiming it is "disrespectful" because she is a woman.

"It seems you're having a hard time articulating her plan," Smith told Hyman.



"That's not true. I'm constantly being interrupted by you, which, as a woman, I think is disrespectful. When I'm trying to speak, every time I try and speak, you speak over me," Hyman said.

