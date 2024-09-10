Harris failed to cover her tracks after copy-and-pasting policy agenda from Biden campaign

After keeping potential voters in the dark about her intentions for several weeks, Kamala Harris quietly uploaded a policy platform to her website Sunday evening.

While the Harris campaign likely figured this would keep critics at bay, keen observers noticed something awfully familiar about the agenda and soon discovered the reason why, lurking just beneath the surface.

Harris appears to have copied and pasted parts or perhaps the entirety of her platform directly from the Biden campaign page without bothering to cover her tracks.

'Join our campaign to re-elect Joe Biden today.'

The dead giveaway, highlighted by multiple X users late Sunday and then subsequently by the New Republic, was that the new issues section of Harris' website — titled "A New Way Forward - Kamala Harris for President" — contained metadata clearly ported over from the Biden campaign's issues page, including the line, "Together, we can finish the job for the American people. Are you with us? Join our campaign to re-elect Joe Biden today."

The Biden-branded metadata appeared in the website's description on Google searches as well as when links to the website were shared online, meaning neither an amateur sleuth nor a tech wizard were needed to expose the platform copy-and-paste.

It appears the Harris campaign has since deleted the remaining evidence of its political plagiarism.

'More of the same.'

This amounts to another major narrative setback for Harris. After all, she has worked desperately to disentangle herself from President Joe Biden since replacing him as the Democratic candidate. It also undoes the supportive efforts of liberal publications like Politico, which have worked feverishly to gloss over her complicity in Biden's failings and criticized those who would dare "tether Harris to Biden."

The latest poll from New York Times/Siena College indicated that this desperation to distinguish Harris from Biden is justified.

When asked whether then next president should represent a major change from Joe Biden, 63% of respondents answered, "Major change." When asked whether Harris represents change or more of the same, 56% of respondents said, "More of the same." Only 25% said she represented a major change.

The exposé of Harris' policy copy-and-paste is hardly the first strong indication that the Democratic presidential candidate is little more than a new face for the same political machine.

The 2024 Democratic Party platform released by the Democratic National Convention's platform committee last month failed to swap out Biden's name in various places for that of his vice president, leaving some to conclude there would be little difference between a second Biden term and a first Harris term.

The 92-page document referenced Biden's "second term" over 18 times.

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. provided a startling insight into why the Democratic presidential candidates might be so interchangeable.

"When you talk to Democrats about, you know, 'Do you really think it's a good idea to be electing somebody who cannot give an interview?' they say, 'Well ... you're electing the people around her, you're electing the apparatus,'" said Kennedy. "The apparatus, I don't have any faith in it."

Blaze News reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!