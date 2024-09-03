Kamala Harris has been less than forthcoming about what she would do if elected president. Democrats and her boosters in the liberal media apparently believe that when it comes to cluing Americans in on what exactly they might be voting for, less is more — and have now said so publicly.

Although it has been several weeks since President Joe Biden was unceremoniously retired from the race, his replacement's campaign website remains devoid of a policy agenda. Rather than detail what Harris stands for, the site merely notes where she has stood, adding only, "She will make sure the doors of opportunity are wide open for all to follow."

While the Harris campaign has highlighted the vice president's record, that record effectively belongs to a candidate who no longer exists. After all, the New York Post noted that Harris has reversed her stances on health care and energy issues in recent weeks and has gone so far as to re-imagine herself as tough on the border, abandoning her pledge to decriminalize illegal border crossing.

It is difficult to discern amid her many flip-flops what she still stands for apart from expanding abortion access, adopting President Donald Trump's policy of eliminating federal income taxes on tips, giving $25,000 taxpayer-funded handouts to first-time homeowners, and slapping Americans with various new taxes, including a tax on unrealized gains.

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee (D) recently let the cat out of the bag, intimating to CNN that policy is irrelevant and that the election is ultimately just a personality contest.

'I don't think there's a real, strong reason for her to try and weed out any points of view.'

"I actually think the way the American people think about this choice is less about the minutiae of policy and more about the direction of the country, number one, and secondly, about the person. Character, it does matter," said Kildee.

"If it turns on character, this election is over. That's what people are looking for," added Kildee.

"This election will clearly be won or lost on vibes, and Democrats right now are winning in the vibes department after the DNC," claimed a Democratic aide. "We don't need to focus on the nitty gritty. Right now we just need to focus on winning."

Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), the chairwoman of the New Democrat Coalition, told CNN that Harris "doesn't need to negotiate against herself."

"You know, we've got the biggest possible tent right now," said Kuster. "I don't think there's a real strong reason for her to try and weed out any points of view right now."

Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams (D) said, "What I'm hearing from voters is they're looking for that candidate to bring us together. I haven't heard from many voters looking for white papers and policy papers."

Techno Fog indicated in a recent op-ed for Align that:

She is known, weighed down by the policies and mistakes of the Biden administration: inflation, lagging wages and a slowing labor market, the Afghanistan withdrawal, illegal immigration, the wars in Ukraine and Israel. She has zero significant achievements as vice president.

It may be a losing game to distinguish herself from her shared failures with Biden. By instead remaining silent on questions of policy, Techno Fog indicated Harris can instead "campaign on platitudes: diversity and liberalism, freedom, democracy, whatever."

By conveying "joy" and good "vibes" rather than detailing possible shifts in policy, Paul Gottfried indicated last month Harris also avoids alienating "her radical left, woke base, which adores those positions she's held over the years."

According to Politico, Harris' ambiguity on policy prescriptions is part of her "secret power" — namely that "she is whatever you want her to be."

