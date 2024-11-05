Harris finishes campaign with one more humiliation

Kamala Harris dropped by the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., before polls closed to gift a box of Doritos to staffers finishing off a phone-banking session, to hazard some remarks without the help of a teleprompter, and to engage in some make-believe.

"This is just the best, best, best, and I thank you all very much," said Harris.

After signaling her appreciation for her staffers' last-ditch efforts to turn out the vote, Harris walked over and grabbed a mobile phone, which supposedly had someone on the other end.

"Andrea, it's Kamala Harris," said the vice president. "How you doing? Have you voted already? ... You did? Thank you!"

'It's all fake all the way down.'

Harris raised the phone as if to capture the applause of the Democratic organizers in the room but accidentally revealed that she was apparently not on a call, but rather on the phone's photo application, with no on-screen indication of an ongoing call.

Despite killing the illusion, Harris made clear that she was committed to finishing her one-sided conversation with the photo app, saying, "Thank you so very much. You know, it's so important that everybody participates, and I thank you because I'm sure you've got a lot of other things you could be doing. ... Thank you. And you enjoy your day, okay?"

Critics rushed to mock Harris over her latest gaffe.

"The democrats are supporting a fake candidate running a fake campaign propped up by fake media," wrote Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall. "It's all fake all the way down."

'She truly is bad at this.'

Conservative producer Alex Lorusso quipped, "Those voices are coming from your head, not the phone."

The Virginia Project, a Republican PAC, tweeted, "We've reached the point on Election Day when losing candidates start talking to themselves in public."

All-American swim star Riley Gaines wrote, "There's nothing authentic about Kamala or her campaign."

This would not be the first time that Harris has strategically used fake phone calls.

On Sept. 2, Harris dodged reporters' questions about Hamas terrorists' execution of Israeli prisoners when boarding Air Force Two. The New York Post indicated that she had her headphones firmly inserted into both ears, but when skirting past the press, she also held the phone up to one ear as though that would achieve what the headphones apparently had failed to.

"PRO TIP: When pretending to be on the phone when you walk past the press to your plane, do not plug in the headphones so others can see and ALSO HOLD THE PHONE TO YOUR EAR," tweeted former Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. "This destroys the illusion and tells everyone you're full of it … again. She truly is bad at this."

