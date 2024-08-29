Harris says her 'values' remain the same despite multiple policy flip-flops

Vice President Kamala Harris assured the left-wing of the Democratic Party that her "values" on issues like energy independence and health care have not changed despite saying she no longer supports her past statements.

Harris' interview with CNN's Dana Bash was her first interview after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race when it was clear he was unlikely to win this year's election. During the interview, Harris was accompanied by her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

'My value around what we need to do to secure our border. That value has not changed.'

CNN aired a preview of the interview during the 4:00 p.m. hour. The full interview will air during the 9:00 p.m. hour.

"Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you've made that you've explained some of here in your policy? ... Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?" Bash asked.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You've mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed — and I've worked on it — that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act," Harris said, admitting the Inflation Reduction Act was not about reducing inflation but rather shoehorning in progressive policies.

"My value around what we need to do to secure our border — that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage — illegal passage of guns, drugs, and humans beings across our border. My values have not changed," Harris insisted.

Harris did not answer Bash's question, though Bash stated afterward Harris gave the broad answer and promised they got into specific examples of her supposed changes in her policy positions elsewhere in the interview.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign shared some of Harris' extreme positions and added, "My values have not changed" to each post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!