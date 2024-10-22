Kamala Harris reportedly caught in yet another plagiarism scandal

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was caught plagiarizing again, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon.

Harris was accused of plagiarizing sections of a book she published in 2009 with a co-author, and the campaign denied those claims. Now, a new report showed evidence that she may have plagiarized large sections of her testimony before Congress in 2007.

'The report said that a shocking 80% of the testimony Harris submitted for the John R. Justice Act was lifted.'

Harris was the district attorney of San Francisco at the time.

Virtually her entire testimony about the bill was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who had testified in support of the legislation two months earlier before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals. One error—a "who" that should have been a "whom"—was corrected in Harris’s transposition.

Logli made his testimony before the Senate while Harris submitted hers to the House, and Logli is a Republican.

The report said that a shocking 80% of the testimony Harris submitted for the John R. Justice Act was lifted from that of Logli made two months earlier.

In addition, the Washington Free Beacon documented how Harris allegedly misrepresented a fictionalized story about a sex-trafficking victim and made it appear as though it were a true story while switching the location of the tale to San Francisco.

The Washington Free Beacon caught several other examples of apparent plagiarism that had been previously unreported.

The Harris-Walz campaign did not respond to a request for a comment from the Beacon but had dismissed the earlier accusations of plagiarism.

"Rightwing operatives are getting desperate as they see the bipartisan coalition of support Vice President Harris is building to win this election, as Trump retreats to a conservative echo chamber refusing to face questions about his lies," said James Singer, a spokesman for the campaign.

"This is a book that’s been out for 15 years, and the Vice President clearly cited sources and statistics in footnotes and endnotes throughout," he added.

Harris was also accused of stealing a story about her childhood from the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

