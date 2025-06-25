Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer sent to hospital after health episode at gym

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York (D) was hospitalized Wednesday morning, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The 74-year-old had a health episode while at the gym on Wednesday, but he has returned to work.

"Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded. Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol," read the statement from Schumer's office.

"He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat," the spokesperson added.

The East Coast is currently undergoing an extended heat wave, with temperatures in the D.C. area reaching above 90 degrees. There have been a number of deaths attributed to the heat wave already.

Democrats have been reeling from accusations that they hid the deteriorating health condition of former President Joe Biden, leading critics to demand that policies be changed to force older politicians to step down.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.

