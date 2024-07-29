'God is not mocked': Harrison Butker cites Bible verse in response to Paris Olympics' absurd opening ceremony

NFL kicker Harrison Butker gave a concise response to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, referring to a Bible passage about mocking God.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 summer games received worldwide backlash for its apparent mockery of Christianity and its plethora of drag queens, transgender people, and activists throughout the presentation. The shocking imagery overshadowed celebrity appearances from the likes of singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga and appearances by beloved artists like Snoop Dogg, who were meant to bring more viewers to the games.

Instead, viewers got a naked man in blue paint, men with beards dressed as women, and a mockery of Christianity that Butker seemingly took offense to.

"'Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap,'" the Kansas City Chiefs player wrote. "'For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.' Galatians 6:7-8," he concluded.



Besides being one of the most trusted kickers in the NFL, Butker has also made headlines for a May 2024 speech at a Catholic university that promoted traditional values and attacked woke culture.

The kicker became a target for leftist activists who did not support the idea of a nuclear family.

'Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group.'

Later that night, Butker was joined by former NFL quarterback Luke McCown, who referred to the opening ceremonies as "filth," adding that he was "disappointed but not surprised."

"But know this.. There was a last supper that led to an empty tomb. A tomb that for three days held the body of the God-man Jesus who just prior to the tomb, indeed had a last supper with his disciples before he willingly climbed on a cross."



McCown went on to teach about the Last Supper and encouraged fans to read more of the Bible.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps later said that it should have been obvious that the opening ceremony wasn't meant to be offensive to Christians or Catholics.



"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance," she said, per Reuters. "We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry."

The opening ceremony's director, Thomas Jolly, said the Last Supper was not the inspiration for the presentation:

"You will never find in my work a desire to denigrate anyone or anything," Jolly reportedly said.

According to Fox News, one of the drag queens involved in the opening ceremony acknowledged that the "opening ceremony did ruffle some feathers."

"I LOVE it," the entertainer wrote. "You know why? Because the Olympics are the biggest stage in the world and us queer people have always been the audience of other people’s life and achievement and it is time that we are welcome in the space."

"And remember, to the ones that had their feathers ruffled seeing queerness on their screen: WE AIN'T GOING NOWHERE," he wrote on Instagram.



It has also been reported that another activist was present during the faux-supper presentation, a DJ named Barbara Butch.

Butch is reportedly a well-known gay activist, who actually refers to herself as a "love activist" and promotes diversity and body positivity.

"I'm a love activist, DJ, and producer based in Paris," she said during the Olympics, according to India Today. "My aim is to unite people, gather humans, and share love through music for all of us to dance and make our hearts beat in unison! Music sounds better with all of us!"



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

