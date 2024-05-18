'He'll be missed': Chris Pratt breaks silence after the death of his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' stunt double

Actor Chris Pratt has finally broken his silence after learning about the death of his stunt double Tony McFarr. The stunt double reportedly passed away at his home outside Orlando, Florida, on May 13. The family still does not know the specific cause of death, according to the New York Post.

'He'll be missed.'

Pratt shared a statement on Instagram Stories, writing: "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness."

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again,” he added. “He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”

“He’ll be missed,” Pratt concluded. "My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

TMZ reported that McFarr's mother, Donna, said her son passed away on Monday at his Orlando home. And while no cause of death has been reported, she said his passing was "unexpected and shocking."

She went on to say that her son was "active and healthy," and that the medical examiner is running toxicology reports to find out what happened.

McFarr got his start on the big screen in 2011 when he acted as a stunt double for the hit television show "Bones." He went on to perform in well-known projects such as "Teen Wolf," "Homeland," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1," "Furious 7," and "Captain America: Civil War."

The news comes after actors Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling have been vocal about their appreciation for their stunt doubles following the release of their film "The Fall Guy." They have said that stunt doubles do not get the credit they deserve in Hollywood.

“They come in and take hits for us, and they’re always looking out for our safety,” Gosling said.

“They come to set, do the hard stuff and risk more than anyone – and sort of get none of the credit. It’s cut together to make it seem like you did it. So it’s really nice to be part of something that finally shines the light on them,” he added.

“And to show that it is an art form,” he concluded. “Because sometimes people think it’s just about taking a hit or falling down, but that’s just a small part of it.”

