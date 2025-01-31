Health care worker who allegedly twerked on disabled patient's head smirks in arrest photo: 'Disgusted is the only word'

A Georgia health care worker has been accused of twerking on the head of a disabled patient and then posting video of the act on TikTok to garner social media likes, according to officials.

The Loganville Police Department said in a statement that on Jan. 23 officials there were "made aware of a ‘viral’ video posted to social media depicting a female dancing in a provocative manner above a disabled person, who was seated in a chair."

Officer Kenneth Raines wrote in the affidavit, "The accused did touch the victim on the head and chest in a provocative manner and began to rub her genitals on the top of the victim's head as she continued to dance."

An officer wrote in the arrest warrant that the suspect uploaded video of the act to TikTok "to accumulate views or followers."

Police named the suspect as 19-year-old Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan of Loganville.

On Tuesday, Koiyan was arrested and charged with one felony count of exploitation of a disabled person.

"I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person,” Police Chief M.D. Lowry told USA Today. "As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident."

Law enforcement reviewed the video of the alleged abuse and is investigating a second video allegedly involving Koiyan twerking on a shirtless handicapped patient in a bathtub.

"Our detectives are working with several other jurisdictions to determine the location the second video was filmed," Lowry said. "At this time, we cannot say with certainty that the video was filmed in our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing."

Lowry added that additional charges are "certainly possible."

Authorities were not certain as to which health care company the suspect was working with when the videos were recorded.

The videos have since been deleted from TikTok.

Koiyan was seen smirking in her mugshot.

On Wednesday, she posted $7,500 bond.

