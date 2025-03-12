Heartbreaking video shows 'soulless' driver dumping malnourished dog near desert. Owners face charges — and pup finds love.

A surveillance camera captured the heartbreaking moment when a "soulless" driver dumped a malnourished dog near a desert in Arizona. The dog's owners have been identified and charged — and the pup has found a loving new family.

Around 12:16 p.m. Saturday, a surveillance camera caught a red SUV stopping in the middle of a street in Surprise, which is about an hour northwest of Phoenix.

'I was angered. I was flabbergasted, shocked. Just so many emotions.'

The passenger door of the SUV opens, and a small black and white dog is tossed out of the vehicle while someone inside the car is heard saying, "Bye-bye!"

As the driver speeds off, the small abandoned dog chases after the vehicle, to no avail.

But a local woman was walking her own dog when she witnessed the disturbing incident.

"I was screaming," Joanna Buesen told KSAZ-TV. "I couldn't get myself collected fast enough."

"I saw the bumper of a vehicle, and then the dog getting tossed out of the vehicle, and then the dog running toward the vehicle," Buesen explained.

Buesen added, "He felt defeated. I can tell you when a dog is sad or defeated, it's not OK. You even had the audacity to say bye in the video, and not in a nice way."

Buesen said she carried the dog all the way to her home and fed the mistreated animal. The dog was reportedly malnourished, and its ribs were visible.

“It was defeated. It was sad," Buesen told KTVK-TV. “I was angered. I was flabbergasted, shocked. Just so many emotions.”

KSAZ-TV shared video of the distressing incident.

The male dog is not chipped.

Surprise police quickly launched an investigation, and 20-year-old Logan Gambill of Wittmann and 26-year-old Priscilla Galanos of Phoenix turned themselves in to police Monday, KTVK reported.

Galanos was hit with a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge, and Gambill is facing a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit animal cruelty.

Buesen declared, "Anything that’s innocent deserves justice. I honestly believe that."

“I think that they had no remorse for their actions, and I think that is the telltale that it is malicious intent,” Buesen said, adding that "I understand things are hard, and things can be tough in life, but you don’t have to be a soulless human. And that is just a soulless thing."

Meanwhile, the dog was welcomed with open arms by officers of the Surprise Police Department.

The department released a video on social media showing the happy dog with his tail wagging and getting loving attention from police officers.

"He's got a new squad, a warm bed, and all of the belly rubs he can handle," the department said in the video.

The department said the dog would be released to the Arizona Humane Society, which can put him up for adoption.

"We ... encourage anyone in our community who may be unable to care for an animal to seek assistance from local community groups or the Arizona Humane Society," the Surprise Police Department stated.

