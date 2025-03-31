Hegseth orders 'sex-neutral standards' for military combat roles

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he signed a memorandum to establish "sex-neutral standards" for combat roles.

On Monday, Hegseth posted a video on social media announcing that he ordered the military to re-evaluate its current fitness criteria in an effort to eliminate different requirements for men and women in combat arms occupations.

'All entry-level and sustained physical fitness requirements within combat arms positions must be sex-neutral, based solely on the operational demands of the occupation and the readiness needed to confront any adversary.'

"For far too long, we allowed standards to slip and different standards for men and women in combat arms [military occupational specialties] and jobs. That's not acceptable," Hegseth stated.

"We need to have the same standard — male or female — in our combat roles to ensure our men and women who are under our leaders or in those formations have the best possible leaders and the highest possible standards that are not based at all on your sex," he declared.

Hegseth explained that after signing the memorandum, the military would conduct a review.

"Soon, we'll have nothing but the highest and equal standards for men and women in combat," he concluded.

As part of Hegseth's directive, each military branch has 60 days to draft "comprehensive plans to distinguish combat arms occupations from non-combat arms occupations," according to a DOD press release. The new plans must be implemented within six months after their submission.

The memo stated that the military must outline standards for specific roles, including ground combat, special operations forces, and other "specialized occupations."

"For certain combat arms roles, it is essential to identify which positions require heightened entry-level and sustained physical fitness. These roles, which are critical to our military's mission success, demand exceptional physical capabilities, and the standards for them must reflect that rigor," the memo read.

It noted that standards for ground combat should "emphasize the ability to carry heavy loads, endure prolonged physical exertion, and perform effectively in austere, hostile environments."

Special operations forces standards "must be equally rigorous, incorporating advanced swimming, climbing, parachuting, and the ability to operate in extreme environments," it added.

The memo read, "For specialized occupations like Navy Divers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, the focus should be on proficiency in those unique and demanding tasks such as aquatic rescue, repair, and demolition. Sustained endurance is necessary to tackle long hours in physically and mentally taxing conditions."

The memo called for the elimination of different sex-based requirements.

"All entry-level and sustained physical fitness requirements within combat arms positions must be sex-neutral, based solely on the operational demands of the occupation and the readiness needed to confront any adversary. In establishing those standards, the Secretaries of the Military Departments may not establish standards that would result in any existing Service member being held to a lower standard," it continued.

Hegseth underlined the last half of the final sentence and added a footnote beneath his signature, which read, "No existing standard will be lowered in this process."