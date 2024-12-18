Parents outraged over high school lesson making students come out as gay or lesbian

Parents of students at a California high school were outraged when their children told them a lesson at school had made them stand in a circle and pretend to come out as gay or lesbian.

The controversial lesson was posted on social media where it quickly went viral as another example of far-left extremism being pushed in public schools without parental knowledge or consent.

'There is nothing that it does other than groom children.'

An image reportedly from the class showed the lesson that was projected on a screen for students at Rancho Buena Vista High School:

Stand in a circle.

Each of you is now gay or lesbian, and you are about to begin your coming out process.

You cannot talk for the rest of this activity.

KNSD-TV reported that the class was an elective seminar class for freshmen and that the teacher in charge was a math teacher.

Parents confronted members of the school board about the lesson at their meeting Tuesday. One parent named James Leon said that his daughter had been in the class and told him that she and six other students walked out of the lesson.

"She told me right away when she got home. She said, 'Dad, you have to hear this,'" said Leon. “She wanted to show me what was going on because she knows I am not for teaching any of that stuff in school."

He said his daughter was very uncomfortable with the lesson.

A district bus driver also spoke at the meeting and said they were "totally disgusted" with the incident.

"I am ashamed I work for the district, and you guys allow this to happen in our schools," the driver said.

Video of Leon's comments to the board was posted to social media.

“I don’t see how this is part of the California curriculum for education," said Leon to the board members. "There is nothing that it does other than groom children."

Blaze News reached out to several members of the Vista board for comment, and none responded. KNSD reported that its requests for comments were not returned and that the school superintendent dodged a reporter's questions before the board meeting.

