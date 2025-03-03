Female high school Spanish teacher arrested, charged with 'unlawful sexual intercourse' with student: 'Truly unfortunate'

The latest teacher sex scandal allegedly involves a high school Spanish instructor accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student in California.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dulce Flores — a 33-year-old teacher from Riverbank — at her home Tuesday. Flores has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to police.

'It is truly unfortunate for our district to face a situation like this.'

Flores was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail and was being held on $20,000 bail.

Police said an "investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student" began after they received a tip from a third party.

A post on the Facebook page of Riverbank Police Services stated, "The investigation began after a school official received information about the relationship from another party. Investigators have since been working to determine the facts of the case before making an arrest.”

The Modesto Bee reported that Flores allegedly had an illicit relationship with a 17-year-old male student in 2023.

Riverbank Police Services said Flores has been a Spanish language teacher at Riverbank High School since 2016.

The Riverbank Unified School District said in a statement that Flores will be on a leave of absence while the case is investigated. The school district said it is cooperating with authorities.

Riverbank Police Services thanked Riverbank Unified School District for its “prompt reporting” and cooperation that “assisted investigators in determining the circumstances of the sensitive case.”

The school district noted that it has contacted the families of students enrolled in Flores’ classes to minimize “any disruption to their instruction for the remainder of the academic year.”

Riverbank Unified School District stressed that it uses stringent hiring practices and “expects nothing but the finest in the quality and professionalism of our staff.”



Superintendent Constantino Aguilar said in the press release, "It is truly unfortunate for our district to face a situation like this. While we continue to work with law enforcement, the district will also look to determine what options it may have available to independently address this matter."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Riverbank Police Services at 209-869-7162. To provide a tip anonymously, tipsters can call Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME.

According to the Modesto Bee, Flores is the second Riverbank High teacher arrested in the last two years for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Logan Nabors — a former teacher and girls' basketball coach at the school — is accused of having an improper sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student from 2017 to 2018.

Reports of the alleged illicit relationship surfaced in December 2023 when the staff at Riverbank High School contacted the sheriff’s office.

Nabors was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation, according to KCRA-TV.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!