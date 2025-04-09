High school students face disciplinary action for posing with Nazi flag in locker room

Officials at Aurora Public Schools in Nebraska said that they are looking to see what disciplinary action is appropriate for high school students who posed with a Nazi flag.

School district Superintendent Jody Phillips told KSNB-TV that the students in the photograph had been identified, but they are investigating who else was involved, including who took the photo. The image was posted to Instagram and then was copied to other social media platforms.

'This isn’t a true reflection of them or our school.'

“Anytime you have inappropriate behavior, we go to our handbook and enforce what we have in place,” Phillips said. “So with this incident, and any other incident, we would follow the same procedure and handle that accordingly.“

She said there had been a meeting with all of the high school's students and administration on Monday morning about the issue.

“This isn’t a true reflection of them or our school,” Phillips continued. “Right now, we’re still in the phase of talking individually with our students. We had our school counselor as well, so if we have any students that are hurt or feel uncomfortable with that, we would be utilizing them to reach out to those students or be available for those students.“

Residents of Aurora told KSNB that they were disappointed about the incident.

“Them parents need to raise them kids a lot better because something like that should not be in school. This a quiet community, where everybody knows everybody. Then you get something like that, a Nazi flag in the school, that disheartens," said Laura Renfrow.

Images from the school can be viewed on the news video report from KOLN-TV on YouTube.

