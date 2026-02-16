Hillary Clinton fumes as Czech politician calls out her Trump derangement syndrome

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her failed campaign against President Donald Trump during a Munich Security Conference discussion on Saturday, characterizing him as a betrayer and destroyer.

After one of Clinton's more loveless Valentine's Day rants, an official from the Czech Republic highlighted her Trump derangement syndrome and defended the president, stressing that the man whom Clinton so despises is a "reaction" to the extremism and failures that preceded his rise to power.

'Can I please finish my points?'

When asked whether America's shifting relationship with international law "brings a new rift within the West," Clinton — a champion of the Iraq War and other foreign entanglements that proved ruinous — attacked Trump's efforts to broker an end to the Ukraine-Russia war, calling his position toward Kyiv "disgraceful" and claiming the embattled nation, which hasn't had presidential elections for nearly seven years, is "fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines."

The moderator of the Rockefeller Foundation-backed panel discussion, Bronwen Maddox, director of Chatham House, pressed Clinton further on whether she thinks Trump "has destroyed the West."

Clinton — the point woman on the Obama administration's "reset" policy with Russia — enthusiastically responded, "He has betrayed the West. He's betrayed human values. He's betrayed the NATO Charter, the Atlantic Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."

Asked by Maddox whether he agreed with Clinton's assessment, Czech Republic Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka made clear that his outlook isn't colored by the same personal animus.

Macinka, a right-wing populist, turned to Clinton and said, "First, I think you really don't like him."

"You know that is absolutely true!" Clinton responded. "Not only do I not like him, I don't like him because of what he's doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think that there is something good that will come out of that."

'Too far from reality.'

Macinka proceeded to note that Trump and his actions in America are a "reaction" to "policies that really went too far — too far from the regular people, too far from reality."

Despite multiple interruptions from Clinton, the Czech suggested Trump rose in reaction to cancel culture, the "woke revolution," the "gender revolution," and climate alarmism.

"Which gender [revolution]?" Clinton interrupted. "Women having their rights?"

After clarifying that he was referring to the incursion of radical gender ideology into the mainstream and anticipating another interruption, Macinka said, "Can I please finish my points? I'm sorry that it makes you nervous. I'm really sorry for that."

While audience members booed, Clinton said, "Doesn't make me nervous. It makes me very, very unhappy."

Macinka proceeded to point out that Ukraine is not fighting for a collective freedom and future but its own, then cast doubt on the supposed beneficence of those in the West trying to help out Kyiv.

While Clinton was attacking him in Germany on Saturday, Trump reshared a Feb. 5 message from Steve Witkoff, his special envoy for peace missions, which noted that "delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners — the first such exchange in five months. This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive."

