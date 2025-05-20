America last: Hillary Clinton lets truth slip about illegal aliens and low US birth rates

Hillary Clinton mocked conservatives for pushing for higher birth rates among U.S. citizens while crediting foreign-born individuals for having larger families to advance the economy.

Earlier this month, the former secretary of state gave remarks at 92NY, a Jewish community center in Manhattan, New York. While promoting her latest book, "Something Lost, Something Gained," Clinton claimed that women have been under attack by conservatives.

'One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable, advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment.'

In addition to the claim that there has been a "real purging of women and women in high positions," Clinton criticized conservatives for encouraging women to have more children.

"This very blatant effort to basically send a message, most exemplified by [JD] Vance and [Elon] Musk and others, that, you know, what we really need from you women are more children. And what that really means is you should go back to doing what you were born to do, which is to produce more children."

Clinton talked about President Trump's proposed baby bonus, which she stated has not worked in other countries. She also produced unknown citations about how anti-family the administration allegedly is.

"They're contemplating cutting Medicaid while they have no interest in paid family leave or funding quality childcare. They're cutting Head Start," Clinton continued.

Adding that she felt conservatives were engaging in a "performance" by claiming to care about families, the former first lady boldly stated that right-wingers should be happy that immigrants are providing a "replenishment" to the population.

Hillary Clinton and Margaret Hoover speak onstage on May 1, 2025, in New York City.

"It's all in there. Return to the family, the nuclear family, return to being a Christian nation, return to, you know, producing a lot of children," Clinton said about the alleged conservative plan for America. "[It's] sort of odd because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them."

Despite having just made fun of the idea that conservatives are encouraging the populace to procreate, Clinton then strangely touted the benefits of having a large family — but only for immigrants.

"One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable, advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment, because we had a lot of immigrants legally and undocumented who had a larger than normal, by American standards, family."

Clinton's contradictory arguments are, first and foremost, evidence that she believes in a "great replacement," reporter John F. Trent told Blaze News.

"She wants Americans to be replaced by immigrants, whether legal or illegal. She doesn't want women to know the joy of raising their families but would rather them locked into the soul-sucking grind of a career," Trent explained.

With Clinton framing Americans having a large family as the "economic arrangements" of the 1950s while praising illegal immigrants for their contributions, there is no doubt she'd prefer American children "locked into government programming" to advance left-wing ideologies, Trent added.

