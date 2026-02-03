Hillary’s attack backfires: Allie Beth Stuckey tells Glenn Beck that Clinton’s hit piece is a ‘badge of honor'

Allie Beth Stuckey, the host of BlazeTV’s “Relatable” podcast, joined “The Glenn Beck Program” on Tuesday morning to discuss the hit piece Hillary Clinton wrote about Stuckey last week.

Clinton mentioned Stuckey several times in a Thursday op-ed in the Atlantic, arguing that “Christian influencers” like Stuckey have promoted a distorted view of Christianity that has waged a “war on empathy.” Clinton positioned herself as an authority on Jesus’ teachings, despite admitting that she has “never been one to wear my faith on my sleeve.”

'Sometimes people need to see that there’s another side of the story that demands your heart too.'

The former secretary of state’s hit piece mentioned Stuckey’s book, “Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion,” and mocked the concept that empathy could ever be “toxic,” calling Stuckey’s position “appalling.”

Stuckey told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Tuesday’s podcast that Clinton’s article was a “badge of honor” that had effectively backfired, noting that it had boosted sales for the 2024 book.

Beck called Clinton’s hit piece on Stuckey “a good endorsement.”

Stuckey stated that while Clinton’s op-ed failed to detail how Stuckey had defined toxic empathy in her book, she believes that “the left actually understands the concept.”

“They talk about things like toxic masculinity, and what they’ll say is that not all masculinity is toxic, but this form of masculinity is toxic. And yet when I talk about toxic empathy, they pretend that I say that all compassion is toxic and bad, and that’s not what I’m saying at all,” Stuckey told Beck.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton baselessly attacks Allie Beth Stuckey in desperate op-ed — accuses MAGA Christians of 'war on empathy'

Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images

Stuckey explained that empathy becomes toxic when it leads a person to affirm sin, validate lies, or support destructive policies.

“Your empathy becomes toxic when you feel so deeply for one particular person, a purported victim, that you are blinded to both reality and morality. You are so focused on this person that you forget that there are other people on the other side of the moral equation,” Stuckey stated.

She contended that toxic empathy is to blame for the support of destructive policies.

“If you concentrate on feelings, then reason shuts down,” Beck said. “You have all of these people that, I think, they’re actually thinking they’re doing the right thing, but they’ve shut down the thinking process so deeply that they’re just trapped.”

RELATED: ‘They’re scared’ — Allie Beth Stuckey fires back at Hillary Clinton’s hit piece on the biblical movement she helped ignite

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“How do you reverse this?” Beck asked Stuckey.

“We need to tell the story on the other side of every issue,” Stuckey responded. “Sometimes people need to see that there’s another side of the story that demands your heart too.”

Stuckey gave the example of the legacy media’s narrative about a woman who wishes to have an abortion but feels forced to carry her pregnancy to term because of pro-life legislation.

“I tell the story from the baby’s perspective. This is what would have happened to this baby had there not been this pro-life law in Texas. She would have been poisoned; she would have been dismembered; she would have been tossed aside like toxic waste,” Stuckey said.

“When you allow people to zoom out and show them there are other people on the other side of this political issue that you’re talking about, sometimes that expands their understanding to the point that they can be persuaded by facts,” she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!