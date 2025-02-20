Hochul doubles down on charging NYC drivers to use taxpayer-funded roads after Sec. Duffy nixes unpopular toll

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is currently engaged in a tug-of-war with the Trump administration over a new toll imposed on drivers in New York City.

The issue relates to the Central Business District Tolling Program designed for drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street. The toll charges passenger vehicles $9, small trucks $14.40, large trucks $21.60, motorcycles $4.50, taxis $0.75, and Uber and Lyft drivers $1.50.

"You can pay $9 to enter the congestion pricing zone or take the subway, where violent crime is soaring. At least some drivers will be afraid to take the subway, undermining the entire purpose of congestion pricing," said Phil Valenti of the Transport Workers Union Local 106.

"To put congestion pricing in now is atrocious, disgusting. ... Give me a break."

Republican President Donald Trump also apparently had misgivings about the congestion toll, even before it was implemented last month. "Congestion pricing is not a good situation," Trump said recently. "They're treating the people of New York very badly."

Though early reports indicate that the toll has reduced area traffic by 9%, Trump claimed the reduction in traffic would actually harm local businesses and residents.

"Traffic will go down because people aren’t going to come," Trump said aboard Air Force One, according to FOX 5 NY. "If people don't come, that means the whole place is, it's going to be a disaster. That means they’re not going to spend their money in New York."

'Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few.'

On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent Hochul a letter announcing that the Federal Highway Administration had terminated approval for CBDTP, which had just received federal approval in November.

Duffy described the toll as "backwards and unfair" and "a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small-business owners" in New York and surrounding states like New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways," Duffy said in a statement.

"Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few."

The letter apparently enraged Hochul, who quickly arranged a press conference at Grand Central Terminal, where she railed against what she characterized as Trump's federal overreach.

"I don't care if you love congestion pricing or hate it. This is an attack on our sovereign identity, our independence from Washington. And we are a nation of states," Hochul exclaimed.

"This is what we fought for. This is what people like Alexander Hamilton and others fought for: to set up a system where we are not subservient to a king or anyone else out of Washington."

Hochul's histrionics continued: "In the streets of this city, where battles were fought; we stood up to a king. And we won then. And in case you don't know New Yorkers, when we're in a fight, we do not back down. Not now, not ever. Because, who are we fighting for here? We're fighting for our residents, our commuters, our riders, our drivers, our emergency personnel."

"I'm here to say New York hasn't labored under a king in over 250 years," she seethed. "We sure as hell are not gonna start now."



As she spoke, Hochul held up a copy of Time magazine with a rather flattering image of Trump wearing a crown emblazoned on the cover.

Without the toll, traffic will spike in the area once again, she warned. "The next time you're stuck in traffic, you’ll know who to blame."

For now, Hochul claimed that the "cameras would stay on."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already filed a lawsuit, challenging Duffy's decision. While the litigation process plays out, the MTA will not be "turning off the tolls," Chair Janno Lieber confirmed.

