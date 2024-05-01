Blaze News original: 9 Hollywood movies with hidden conservative messages

Hollywood is known to be a liberal enclave, but there are a handful of movies that have hidden or secret conservative messages. While not always obvious, some Hollywood movies have elements or themes that align with conservative values or perspectives.

'The Chronicles of Narnia'

C.S. Lewis drifted into atheism during his youth but later returned to Christianity to write "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, thanks in part to his friendship with fellow author J.R.R. Tolkien. The books present a direct allegory of Christian themes.

Of the seven books by Lewis, three were adapted into movies: "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" (2005), "Prince Caspian" (2008), and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" (2010). The movies often reflect Christian beliefs. The films also feature symbolic representations of the characters, places, objects, and themes that represent biblical ideas and entities.

The religious symbolism is seen in the consequences of one's choices and battles between good and evil. Aslan is a representation of Jesus Christ, while the White Witch can be seen as an allegorical depiction of Satan. In "The Chronicles of Narnia," Peter's leadership as the high king can be interpreted as a parallel to the Apostle Peter in the Bible.

There are Christian virtues throughout "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, including sacrifice, redemption, atonement, and salvation through faith. The characters often find solace in the belief that with God's providence, they will be safely guided through life's challenges.

'The Dark Knight Rises'

"The Dark Knight Rises" boasts conservative themes, such as individualism, justice, self-reliance, and the limitations of government.

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finale stresses the importance of individual action and self-reliance. With crime running rampant in Gotham because of the city government's ineptitude, Bruce Wayne takes on the mantle of Batman to carry out vigilante justice. Wayne not only fights crime in the streets but also uses his wealth to fund social programs to enhance the lives of Gotham City's citizens.

The superhero movie attacks the mob mentality and that a revolution cannot be achieved through mass violence.

A recurring theme in "The Dark Knight Rises" is the preservation of traditional values in the face of societal challenges when government institutions fail. Batman upholds the traditional values of personal freedom, individual sacrifice, honor, heroism, and valuing law and order.

Gotham City is plagued by corruption within various institutions of government. There is also a battle against authoritarianism and reclaiming civil liberties.

The movie has a tenet of community, where residents have shared values, cooperation, and collective responsibility for each other's well-being. Citizens banded together after Bane brought chaos, took over the city, and dismantled critical societal structures.

'Forrest Gump'

"Forrest Gump" champions the virtues of patriotism, loyalty, hard work, perseverance, personal responsibility, and resilience of the American spirit.

The Tom Hanks vehicle celebrates American values, such as Forrest Gump's love for his country. He faithfully served his country by putting his life on the line by fighting in the deadly Vietnam War. Forrest also becomes a symbol of American exceptionalism.

In the movie directed by Robert Zemeckis, there is a reflection of traditional American ideals. There is also an appreciation of American nostalgia for a bygone era. The film portrays major moments in American history from the 1950s through the 1980s — that some conservatives consider to be the golden age of the United States.

The protagonist overcomes his disadvantaged upbringing to attain success in various endeavors through his grit, determination, and self-reliance.

Forrest Gump has unending loyalty to his friends that lasts for his entire life, even when they are struggling or don't appreciate his friendship.

'Gattaca'

This 1997 science-fiction drama provides an admonitory tale about trans-humanism and the progressive fantasy of a eugenically correct world. "Gattaca" presents how an overbearing government could corrode civil liberties under the guise of genetic determinism. The movie also foretells the pitfalls of pursuing scientific progress without considering the broader ethical implications instilled by unchecked entities.

The movie highlights the eroding of individual freedoms and privacy under a pervasive surveillance state. This future society is completely controlled by biometric technologies and big brother tools.

This dystopian film exhibits a societal hierarchy and class system where superior genetic individuals are given a higher social status and afforded better opportunities. The government forces its citizens to be subjected to genetic tests from birth, and their genetic profiles determine their opportunities. The cautionary story warns of how eugenicists would try to eliminate humans they deem to be less worthy of enjoying what the world has to offer.

"Gattaca" raises ethical questions about genetic engineering and eugenics. The future society in the movie practices eugenics, where the citizenry is subjected to selective breeding to produce offspring with desirable genetic traits while discouraging or preventing the reproduction of individuals considered genetically inferior — who are called "invalids."

Some argue that the movie shows the perils of eugenics, where biotechnology could become so advanced that it might mean that babies with Down syndrome or who are disabled could be aborted before their birth.

The movie's protagonist – Vincent Freeman, portrayed by actor Ethan Hawke – is an invalid who dreams of becoming an astronaut. However, Freeman is considered genetically inferior in the society, thus he is limited to a lower-status occupation because of the genetic discrimination. "Gattaca" illustrates the hazards of a society that is not a meritocracy.

Despite being deemed an "invalid," Freeman demonstrates virtues of resilience, determination, hard work, and ingenuity to overcome adversity. There is a significant spotlight on self-reliance and the importance of the nuclear family throughout the film.

'Ghostbusters'

"Ghostbusters" delivers a variety of timeless conservative vantage points, including government overreach, entrepreneurship, and capitalism.

Faced with a calamity that threatens New York City, a ragtag group of trailblazers is able to demonstrate American ingenuity. They successfully create a service that is necessary for survival and embraced by the free market. However, a regulation-happy EPA bureaucrat threatens to ruin the Ghostbusters' business as well as the safety of millions of New Yorkers. The film shows the challenges of the entrepreneurs fighting back against the red tape of the Environmental Protection Agency. The scientists also show a healthy skepticism of authority that pays off in the end.

The supernatural comedy movie reveals how capitalism and the free market provide a fertile environment for success and the American dream. The scientists are self-made achievers through hard work, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

There is also a message about heroism and how a group of nerdy scientists can take on a supernatural entity that threatens to end the world. The troupe utilizes camaraderie, teamwork, and ingenuity to overcome their most arduous challenges.

'Gran Torino'

Clint Eastwood's "Gran Torino" showcases Christian values of redemption and sacrifice, while also sharing conservative messages of traditional values, personal responsibility, and a love of one's community.

Eastwood's character, Walt Kowalski, is a Korean War veteran who confronts gangs in his neighborhood over spiking violence and crime. Kowalski's old-school sense of masculinity is highlighted by his commitment to hard work, self-reliance, and stoicism.

Kowalski boasts a strong sense of unwavering patriotism and reverence for the American flag. He values the spirit of resilience but despises the erosion of traditional values and the decline of moral standards in society.

Initially, Kowalski does not appreciate his immigrant neighbors but then develops a strong bond over mutual aspirations to make the neighborhood safer. His story is one of redemption as he overcomes his own prejudices and atones for his past sins. He is able to find salvation through faith and repentance after his moral awakening after finding solidarity and mutual respect with his neighbors. The movie tells of the transcendent forces of compassion, empathy, and human connection.

Kowalski has a deep-rooted sense of community and is willing to stand up for what he believes is the right thing to do even if it puts him in jeopardy by confronting gang members terrorizing residents.

'The Incredibles'

"The Incredibles" highlights the superpowers of the nuclear family structure.

This 2004 Disney and Pixar animated film is about a family of superheroes living in a world where superheroes are forced to hide their superpowers because of public backlash and government regulations. The film has a hidden message about limiting government interaction and expanding individual autonomy. The movie also has a secret conservative message regarding government overreach as a hindrance to individual liberty and innovation.

Mr. Incredible and his wife, Elastigirl, save the day — all while raising a young family. The husband and wife superhero parents show each other love, support, and mutual respect.



Mr. Incredible embodies traditional masculine traits, such as strength, bravery, and a desire for adventure.

At its core, "The Incredibles" celebrates the conservative ideals of traditional family values and emphasizes that the nuclear family is the cornerstone of society. The film honors the sanctity of marriage and the countless rewards of parenthood.

The animated movie highlights themes of heroism, personal responsibility, independence, empowerment, and not adopting a victimhood mentality.

'Rocky'

In its essence, "Rocky" embodies the American dream and one man's determination to build the life he has always fantasized about with the woman of his dreams.

The 1976 sports classic shows the rise to fame of a humble man who had a blue-collar job. Rocky Balboa becomes the heavyweight champion through hard work, perseverance, and grit. The boxer never makes excuses and always holds himself accountable.

"Rocky" praises conservative ideals of hard work, self-reliance, and personal responsibility. It also presents the importance of a meritocracy. Meanwhile, the underdog film also shares the dangers of entitlement and victimhood.

Rocky Balboa personifies traditional masculine traits such as physical strength, courage, sacrifice, perseverance, and pushing himself to his absolute limits. Conversely, Adrian Pennino reflects the traditional female gender role of the woman who is a devoutly supportive and nurturing partner who stands by her man through thick and thin.

'The Matrix'

Conservatives have embraced the iconic scene in "The Matrix" where the hero – Neo, played by Keanu Reeves – takes the red pill over the blue pill when given the option by his mentor Morpheus – portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. The red pill represents an awakening, enlightenment, courage to question accepted truths that could be illusions, and challenging the status quo. Neo embarks on a journey of self-discovery, rebelling against the system, and liberation after consuming the red pill.

The sci-fi dystopian thriller features themes of individualism, the quest for objective truth, self-reliance, individualism, resistance to oppressive systems, a healthy skepticism of authority, and the triumph of individualism over collectivism.

The world in "The Matrix" has been hijacked by authoritarian machines. The film warns viewers about the dangers of unchecked government tyranny and the corrosion of individual liberty.

The movie presents a case for showing concern regarding the fast-paced rise of technology that lacks humanity and the overwhelming reach of artificial intelligence.

"The Matrix" examines the concepts of fate and choice, destiny and fortuity, and free will.

