Home invasion victim fights armed burglar, then turns the tables on him — takes crook's gun away, shoots him dead with it

A Houston home invasion victim fought an armed burglar Wednesday night, police said — and the victim turned the tables on the crook, taking his gun away and then shooting him dead with it.

Police told KPRC-TV that three burglars targeted an apartment on Westridge Street near the NRG Stadium in the southeast part of the city a little after 9 p.m.

'Stupid games stupid prizes.'

One of the masked males knocked on the door while the two others tried breaking in through a window, the station said, citing a police news release. The residents called 911 by that time, KPRC reported.

Police said one of the burglars pointed a gun at the two tenants, and a fight ensued after one of the tenants knocked the gun out of the burglar's hands, the station reported.

During the fight, police told KPRC the burglar “pulled out a second gun from his waistband.” But the 20-year-old apartment resident who was fighting the burglar wrestled the gun away from the suspect and shot him, the station said.

The two other burglars ran off by the time police arrived, KPRC said, adding that the third burglar, who was shot during the fight, died from his injuries. Police have identified the deceased burglar only as an 18-year-old male, the station said.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, KPRC said, but police confirmed that the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and that a grand jury would review the case.

How are people reacting?

Commenters under KPRC's Facebook post about the incident seem to like how things ended up and are backing the victim who pulled the trigger:

"Hopefully the homeowner suffers no emotional trauma from shooting this 'person,'" one commenter wrote.

"Great news, another loser off the count," another user said.

"Good one less waste of human flesh in the streets," another commenter declared.

"Stupid games stupid prizes," another user noted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!