Homeowner fatally shoots window-breaking male trying to get inside: ‘We never have anything ever happen in this neighborhood'

After a Las Vegas homeowner fatally shot a male who was breaking windows and trying to gain entry into the homeowner's residence Thursday morning, at least one neighbor reacted with concern, KLAS-TV reported.

“I was shocked,” Jennifer Sauberan told the station. “Because it’s a very quiet neighborhood.”

'I have cameras around my house now.'

“I was just thinking, 'Oh, my God, what if I hadn’t come back the night before?'” Sauberan wondered to KLAS. “It could have been my house.”

Sauberan told the station she's lived in her neighborhood near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Drive for decades with no worries — until now.

“It was so unexpected,” she told KLASf the fatal shooting. ‘We never have anything ever happen in this neighborhood, ever.”

What happened?

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieut. Jason Johansson said the homeowner called 911 around 7:40 a.m. saying a strange male was breaking windows and trying to get inside the homeowner's residence, the station noted.

“The man was not listening to what they were telling him,” Johansson added to KLAS. “He was acting extremely irrational as they continued to tell him to leave the property.”

Johansson noted to the station that’s when the male moved toward the front door — and with that, the homeowner pulled the trigger.

Officers found the shot male in the driveway, KLAS said, adding that he later died at a hospital.

Johansson told the station there are "self-defense" elements in this case, and he doesn't believe the homeowner will face charges. The Clark County District Attorney will make a final determination, KLAS reported.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, the station said, adding that to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.

Meanwhile, Sauberan told KLAS she's doing her best to maintain a safe home: “I have cameras around my house now. I put them up more recently, but then I put in flood lights and stuff because [criminal activity] makes me a little bit nervous sometimes.”

