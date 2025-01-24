House Dems almost unanimously vote against bill protecting babies who survive abortion

The House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Thursday despite Democrats overwhelmingly voting against the legislation.

The bill would require health care practitioners to save babies who survive attempted abortions, arguing that if a baby is born, the infant "is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States" and is entitled to life. The bill also details that any health care practitioner who intentionally kills an infant who survives an abortion is subject to penalties, although the mother of the infant cannot be prosecuted.

The bill passed with all Republicans and one Democrat voting in favor of the legislation. Ultimately, 210 Democrats voted no on the bill.

"I am so grateful the House passed my vital legislation to ensure babies who survive an abortion are afforded lifesaving medical care. Innocent children deserve the opportunity to live and thrive — period," Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri said in a Thursday press release.

"It’s up to us to be the voice for these babies who are at their most vulnerable and ensure they get the love and care they need," Wagner added. "This should not be a controversial issue, but rest assured we will keep up the fight in Congress to make sure all babies, born and unborn, are treated like the miracles of life we know they are.”

The bill's passage came just a day after Senate Democrats kept the sister bill from advancing. The legislation also passed the House on the eve of the annual March for Life, the largest pro-life demonstration in the country.

"Yesterday, the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement Friday. "Just one Democrat joined us. House and Senate Republicans are committed to protecting innocent life because we know every single person is made in the image of God and has inestimable dignity and value."

