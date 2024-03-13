House GOP aims to deport, permanently ban illegal immigrants convicted of sexual assault

United States Representative Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) introduced legislation Wednesday that would detain, deport, and permanently ban illegal immigrants convicted of sexual assault, according to a press release from the congressman’s office.



Representatives Darrell Issa (R-California) and Byron Donalds (R-Florida) joined as original cosponsors of the proposed bill titled the Protecting Our Communities from Sexual Predators Act. Nonprofit organization NumbersUSA also endorsed the measure.

If passed, the legislation would ensure that illegal immigrants convicted of sexual crimes are removed from the country and banned from returning.

Buchanan’s bill would “require” the federal government to detain illegal immigrants who have been charged with or convicted of sexual assault. Individuals convicted of these crimes would be “immediately deportable” under the proposed legislation and “permanently prohibit[ed]” from re-entering the United States.

“Illegal aliens who sexually assault and rape American citizens have absolutely no place in our society,” Buchanan stated. “Shockingly, illegal immigrants who commit sexual assault are not immediately deportable, which is why we need to pass this commonsense legislation to keep these deranged and dangerous predators out of our country and help protect our communities.”

Buchanan's press release noted several recent sexual crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

“Last month, an illegal alien by the name of Santo Felix Cruz-Ramos was arrested in Buchanan’s backyard of Englewood, Florida, for raping a woman in a hotel room. In January of this year, another illegal alien named Pierre Lucard Emilie was arrested for raping a developmentally disabled person in Boston, Massachusetts. Emilie had originally entered our country through the southern border and was previously arrested for rape but subsequently released by a judge,” it read.

Donalds wrote in a statement on X Wednesday, “Americans throughout all corners of our nation are bearing the perilous consequences of Biden’s open border crime wave. I stand with @VernBuchanan to ensure illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault are deemed deportable. These shocking & avoidable crimes must come to an end.”

Issa called the proposed bill “a real solution that will detain, remove, and prevent future entry of illegal migrants who commit sexual crimes.”

“Biden’s open borders have not only made a mockery of our laws, but also tragic victims of so many innocent Americans. In every region of this country, illegal migrant criminals – including sexually violent predators – have inflicted unimaginable suffering and it’s time to fight back,” Issa stated.

Approximately 8.7 million immigrants have illegally crossed into the country since President Biden took office. Another 1.8 million illegal immigrants are designated “gotaways” who were not apprehended by Border Patrol agents before entering the U.S.

