House Republicans vote to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress

In a 216-207 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

The vote was almost entirely along party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. But one Republican — Rep. David Joyce of Ohio — voted with Democrats against the move.

'This is as simple matter — we have the transcript, and we need the audio.'

"As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points. The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance. Enough is enough," Joyce said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in as statement, "Today, the House took a significant step in maintaining the integrity of our oversight processes and responsibilities by holding Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress. This decision was not made lightly but is essential to ensure transparency and accountability within the Special Counsel's office.



"It is up to Congress — not the Executive Branch — to determine what materials it needs to conduct its own investigations, and there are consequences for refusing to comply with lawful Congressional subpoenas. Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight of the Special Counsel's work and specifically Special Counsel Hur's determination not to prosecute President Biden for the clear violation of the law," Johnson continued. "The Committees need the audio tapes to verify the accuracy of the written transcripts given this White House has been known to heavily edit the President's statements. This is as simple matter — we have the transcript, and we need the audio."

