House Republicans repeal burdensome Biden-era EV mandates: 'A major win for sanity'

House Republicans overwhelmingly voted to repeal one of former President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates, while Democrats continue to dig their heels in.

The resolution repealed California's electric vehicle mandate requiring the state to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The resolution ultimately passed the House in a 246-164 vote, with 35 Democrats joining 211 Republicans to repeal the EV mandate.

In total, 164 Democrats voted to maintain the mandate.

'Democrat[s'] EV mandates are a slap in the face to rural America.'

"The American people should have the freedom to choose their own cars and not be regulated by woke climate activists from the failed state of California," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) told Blaze News. "By repealing the Biden administration's radical EV mandates, House Republicans are continuing our efforts to roll back regulations that rob consumer choice from everyday Americans."

The mandate was ultimately struck down using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to reverse regulations with a simple majority and presidential approval, avoiding the Senate filibuster's 60-vote threshold.



The House also passed a similar resolution Wednesday night that overturned another California regulation mandating the sale of zero-emissions trucks in the state. The resolution similarly passed along party lines in a 216-195 vote, with 213 Republicans and just three Democrats voting to repeal the mandate.

Overall, one Republican and 194 Democrats voted to keep the regulation.

"The House of Representatives just passed the Resolution I sponsored to reverse California’s EV mandate for trucks," Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California said in a post on X. "In a major win for sanity, it passed with bipartisan support."

"Democrat[s'] EV mandates are a slap in the face to rural America — pushed by urban elites who’ve never set foot on a farm," Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois said in a post on X. "Let Americans drive what works. Keep woke climate activists away from our trucks!"