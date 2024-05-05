How cartel hitman used a food pic to hunt down Ecuadorian beauty queen and brazenly murder her in broad daylight

Cartel hitmen utilized a food photo posted on Instagram to hunt down an Ecuadorian beauty queen and murder her in broad daylight, according to police. Investigators believe that the 23-year-old model was gunned down because of her previous relationship with a married drug lord.

Shocking surveillance video shows the moment that a beauty pageant contestant was murdered inside a restaurant in Quevedo, Ecuador.

CCTV footage shows Landy Párraga Goyburo eating a meal at a restaurant with a man on Sunday afternoon. Suddenly, a masked assailant burst through the front door to shoot and kill the model. A second gunman secures the front door. After the beauty model was shot three times, both men are seen fleeing the crime scene. Goyburo is left in a pool of her own blood before dying.

Authorities suspect that the lethal hit job was ordered by the spouse of a drug lord, whom Goyburo was rumored to have a fling with.

In December, Goyburo was reportedly mentioned in a text message conversation between now-deceased drug trafficker Leandro Norero and his accountant – Helive Angulo.

"If my wife comes across anything about her, I’m screwed," Norero allegedly wrote to his attorney in 2022. "My friend, her name cannot come out anywhere. Otherwise, my world will come crashing down."

The Attorney General’s Office was reportedly investigating Goyburo's finances, but she was never charged with any crime.

Norero would later be arrested and then killed in prison just six months into his incarceration.

Goyburo has not publicly commented on Norero or his purported criminal organization.

Ecuadorian investigators believe that a food pic shared on Instagram tipped off the alleged cartel hitmen on Goyburo's location. Goyburo – who has more than 175,000 followers on her Instagram page – posted a photo of octopus ceviche to her social media account.

Goyburo had been in Quevedo to attend a wedding last Saturday, according to Ecuavisa.

Goyburo competed in the 2022 Miss Ecuador beauty contest, where she represented the Los Rios province.

In her final Instagram post made on Wednesday, Párraga wrote: "The world is an echo, what you send into it, you get out of it."

(WARNING: Graphic video)

Cartel-Linked Beauty Queen SHOT Dead in Ecuador www.youtube.com

