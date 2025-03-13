How Congress' balance of power continues to shift

Just months into the 119th Congress, the balance of partisan power continues to shift within historically narrow margins.

Although Republicans held on to their House majority, Democrats managed to flip nine seats, while Republicans flipped eight seats, narrowing their advantage. The GOP also took a hit when several members of the Republican conference, such as former Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, were tapped to serve in President Donald Trump's administration.

With multiple vacancies and several special elections, the House's partisan split continues to fluctuate, and every seat counts.

Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was also initially recruited to head the Department of Justice, although he eventually dropped his bid and announced that he would not return to serve in the 119th Congress.

These vacancies leave Johnson with just a one-seat majority, requiring Republicans to vote in lockstep for every partisan vote.

To fill the Floridians' vacancies, the state will hold a special election on April 1. While both seats are expected to be filled by Republicans, Johnson is bracing himself for another vacancy in New York once the Senate confirms Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as U.N. ambassador. As a result, Republicans have made an effort to prolong Stefanik's confirmation, given how valuable her vote is in the House.

Once Stefanik does vacate her seat, Republicans will have a challenging time replacing her. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York reportedly plans on slow-walking the special election to fill Stefanik's seat, prolonging Republicans' narrow majority.

On the other hand, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is also tasked with replacing Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner after he passed away on March 5 at the age of 70.

