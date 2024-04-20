Howie Schwab,  host of ESPN's 'Stump the Schwab," dead at 63

Howie Schwab, a former ESPN research department genius who rose to prominence with the hit trivia show "Stump the Schwab", has passed away. He was just 63 years old, per the New York Post.

Following the revelation, ESPN college basketball color commentator Dick Vitale took to X, writing: “So sad to learn of the passing of my loyal dedicated buddy ⁦@howieschwab – he was recently at my home. Had various health issues but was feeling good when he visited. May he please RIP.”

Vitale shared in a separate post that he was informed of the news by Schwab's wife, Suzie.

The report noted Schwab joined ESPN as a researcher in 1987, eventually getting an opportunity to be the coordinating producer of programs such as "SportsCenter" and "Outside the Lines."

Between 2004 and 2006, Schwab hosted a popular show called "Stump the Schwab," where he faced off against sports fans in a trivia contest. He had a 64-16 record when the program was eventually axed.

“I’m proud of that. Eighty percent is pretty darn good,” said in 2020.

“There were a couple of times when people were better. I’ll admit it. I had no problem with it. I remember one time I was disappointed because this guy was a cocky SOB who beat me and it bothered me a little. Bottom line is I’ve lived through so many things in sports and I’ve always been into sports, so (getting stumped) was fine.”

Founder of Matalon Media, Gerry Matalon, said Schwab was a tireless worker and always willing to help others.

“During his time at ESPN and after, NO ONE was more committed to excellence than Howie… whether as a co-worker or a friend,” Matalon shared with the Post.

“He was selfless and all about helping others be their best, no matter the circumstance. Having Howie in our lives was an absolute blessing and a privilege.”

"Howie played a vital role in my career -- his incredible research was so valuable for decades," Vitale said.

"Howie's loyalty & dedication was so special. His passion & love for sports was off the charts. Most recently he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going back to back and was also thrilled to see Rick Pitino bring back his beloved St. John's to prominence."

After his time with ESPN, Schwab worked for Fox Sports and on "Sports Jeopardy!" as a consultant and writer, according to ESPN.

