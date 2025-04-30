HS teacher wants Secret Service to 'take out' all those who support 'Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts': Report

The Maine Wire is calling out what it says is a Waterville teacher's social media post, which contains some disturbing content in reference to President Donald Trump.

The outlet posted a screenshot on X of the social media post in question. It indicates the teacher is JoAnna St. Germain. A Tuesday Facebook post from St. Germain mirrors the wording of the screenshot from the Maine Wire. It reads:

The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it.



You are the ones with power.



Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for.



Every other country sees what’s happening and they are taking stands.



If you step up, we can avoid a civil war.



I’m not talking about assassinating a president.



A president is a person duly elected by the American people.



Tr*mp has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term.



I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it.



Secret Service, you are Americans.



My beloved military, you are Americans.



We, the people, are counting on you.



If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself.



I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you.



Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re okay, you’re lying to yourself.

On Wednesday morning, St. Germain posted a follow-up message:

My friends.



I am so sorry you took that post to mean that all Republicans should die.



I have no beef with Republicans. I have no beef with MAGA.



I meant that those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable.



I’ve been teaching history for so long, and it’s very difficult to watch things repeat in rhymes.



I love each and every one of you, and I understand why you’re angry with me.



I love your children. I love the disabled. I love the LGBTQ+ community. I love black and brown people. I love autistic people.



My love holds no quarter for people in power actively harming those I love.

St. Germain added other posts Wednesday morning. One reads, "I'm not backtracking, I am clarifying. Trump is an immoral dictator wannabe. He needs to have a conversation with Jesus." Another post actually goes beyond the scope of her initial post and says Trump himself "needs to die":

You illiterate bums, oh my gosh.



I posted knowing I’d likely lose my job and benefits.



I have zero shame about what I’ve said.



I’m not backtracking a single thing.



I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with (this is not you — if you’re reading this, this doesn’t apply to you. You are beneath his notice and mine) needs to die.



I believe this with the same forceful belief that Hitler and his sycophants needed to die, before they murdered 6 million innocent Jewish persons.

Waterville Senior High School lists St. Germain as part of the English department.

Blaze News asked Waterville Public Schools on Wednesday to comment on St. Germain's social media posts, but Blaze News didn't immediately hear back from the school district.

