Outrage ensues after Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticizes Kamala Harris for not having biological children

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing some outraged backlash after the Republican criticized Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for not having biological children.

Sanders made the comments before moderating a town hall event with former President Donald Trump in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday.

'Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble.'

"Not only do my kids serve as a permanent reminder of what's important, they also keep me humble," said Sanders.

"You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you're special. Then you go home and your kids remind you very quickly you're actually not that big of a deal. And ours are pretty good at it," she continued.

"So my kids keep me humble," she added. "Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."

Harris has two stepchildren through her marriage with Doug Emhoff but has no biological children of her own.

Many on the left pounced on the comments and compared them to criticism made by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance about "childless cat ladies" before he became a candidate.



"What is their obsession with women without children, the biological connection?" asked Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders as ugly on the inside as she is on the outside. Gallons of Ozempic aren’t going to change that," read a popular response on X. "A woman’s worth is not defined by whether she has children or not. She is valuable & complete in her own right, with or w/o motherhood."

"Why would the Trump campaign alienate women who haven’t had children—by choice or circumstance? Dividing and insulting Americans won’t win elections, but it’s clearly part of their strategy. Why?" replied former congressman Joe Walsh.

On CNN, a Trump campaign senior advisor also criticized Sanders for the comments.

“I found that comment to be actually offensive. I don’t know what more to say about that,” Bryan Lanza said. “I’m disappointed in Sarah saying that. I’m sure I’m going to get criticism from the campaign, but I have to sort of defend somebody who’s a stepmom. It’s a tough job. People step into that role.”

