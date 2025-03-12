After allegedly killing teenager he found in bed with wife, husband tells detectives he's worried about his marriage

A Tennessee man is accused of killing a teenager whom he found in bed with his wife. After the wife's alleged lover was purportedly killed, detectives asked the homicide suspect what he was concerned about, and he said "his marriage."

On Saturday, 41-year-old Jonathan Belk allegedly returned to his home in Dunlap, Tennessee, roughly 40 miles north of Chattanooga. Upon his arrival, Belk reportedly found a man in bed with his wife.

Police suspect that Belk stabbed Billy Jean Floyd to death.

Floyd, whose 18th birthday was just three days before his death, was found dead in the fetal position, stuffed in a garbage can.

When police arrived, they found Belk “standing in his doorway covered in blood,” with cuts on his hands, according to an affidavit.

Belk's wife, 31-year-old Jada Gholston, also suffered several stab wounds that required her to be hospitalized at the Erlanger Sequatchie Valley Emergency Department in Dunlap, according to WTVC. Gholston's stab wounds are said to be non-life-threatening, according to WDEF-TV.

The wife initially told law enforcement that a "man had jumped on her boyfriend while they were in bed," police wrote in an affidavit.

Belk was arrested and jailed on criminal homicide charges.

Detectives allegedly asked Belk if he was concerned about any major issues other than his legal woes.

“I am worried about my relationship with my wife due to the fact that I offed him,” Belk allegedly responded.

Floyd, of Jasper, Tennessee, went by the nickname “Lil Bill,” according to his obituary.

“He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheelers, and working on everything,” the obituary reads. “He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.”

A family friend launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Floyd's funeral expenses.

Belk remains detained at the Sequatchie County Jail.

Belk is scheduled for his bond hearing on March 21.

