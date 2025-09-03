'I don't give a s**t what people think about me': Homan outlines Trump admin's immigration enforcement wins

During a Wednesday speech at the National Conservatism conference in Washington, D.C., border czar Tom Homan outlined the Trump administration's success regarding immigration enforcement.

'I said two months ago, "We're going to flood the zone," and that's exactly what we're doing.'

Homan explained that President Donald Trump gave him three tasks as border czar: secure the border, run a mass deportation operation, and find missing unaccompanied migrant minors.

"We have the most secure border in the history of the nation," he stated, giving credit to the president and Border Patrol agents. "Illegal immigration is down 96%."

Trump's success with the border proves that the Biden administration "unsecured the most secure border on purpose," Homan declared.

"It wasn't mismanagement. It wasn't incompetence. It was by design," he added.

Homan stated that Trump's border policies have saved thousands of lives by reducing human trafficking, drug trafficking, and sexual assaults.

"They always say the Trump administration is inhumane," he continued. "I'm a racist, supposedly. I'm a white nationalist. I read it all. I'm a terrorist."

"Whatever you want to call me. I don't give a s**t what people think about me, never have," Homan remarked.

He explained that under Biden's open border policies, a historic number of immigrants died making the journey to the U.S., hundreds of thousands of Americans died from fentanyl, sex trafficking was at an all-time high, and cartels prospered.

Homan also addressed sanctuary cities that are attempting to shield illegal aliens from federal immigration officials.

"I said two months ago, 'We're going to flood the zone,' and that's exactly what we're doing," he stated. "In Chicago, it's coming."

"President Trump is going to make Chicago safe again," Homan declared.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning a massive operation in Chicago that will involve 200 Department of Homeland Security agents and the use of the Naval Station Great Lakes.

"President Trump has been clear: We are going to make our streets and cities safe again," a senior DHS official previously told Blaze News. "Across the country, DHS law enforcement are arresting and removing the worst of worst, including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists that have terrorized American communities. Under Secretary Noem, ICE and CBP are working overtime to deliver on the American people's mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again."

