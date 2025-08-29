Trump prepares massive immigration enforcement in sanctuary city

President Donald Trump and his administration are expanding their efforts to carry out the largest deportation initiative in the nation's history.

Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security is planning an operation in Chicago that would involve 200 agency officials and the use of the Naval Station Great Lakes, according to the New York Times.

'The first day in Chicago, we took nine child predators off the street.'

"President Trump has been clear: We are going to make our streets and cities safe again," a senior DHS official told Blaze News. "Across the country, DHS law enforcement are arresting and removing the worst of worst including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists that have terrorized American communities. Under Secretary Noem, ICE and CBP are working overtime to deliver on the American people's mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again."

The DHS' draft request, which awaits review by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, reportedly stated that the agency will use the naval base for "facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs" for a 30-day operation in the Chicago Metropolitan area.

It requests space for 250 department personnel and a "Tactical Operations Center," an "Incident Command Post," bathrooms, laundry facilities, and parking for 140 vehicles, according to the document reviewed by the Times. The draft request also seeks storage space for medical supplies and weapons, such as rubber bullets and tear gas, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Watch how Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts when asked if he will accept more police funding in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

"These operations are similar to what occurred in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Same DHS team," Navy Cpt. Stephen Yargosz, the commanding officer of the naval base, wrote in a Monday email to his leadership team, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"This morning I received a call that there is the potential to also support National Guard units. Not many details on this right now. Mainly a lot of concerns and questions," Yargosz added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have made at least 1,400 arrests in Illinois between the beginning of Trump's second term and the end of July.

The Trump administration has repeatedly warned sanctuary leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D), that it plans to focus law enforcement efforts in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

RELATED: ‘Flood the zone’: ICE fires back at Boston Mayor Wu’s sanctuary defiance

Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Right after the election, when President Trump took the White House, the first operation that I was involved in was Chicago. [Mayor] Brandon Johnson says I wasn't welcome in Chicago. Well, the very next day, I was in Chicago along with the task force," Border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Thursday. "The first day in Chicago, we took nine child predators off the street."

"There's a lot more to do. President Trump is committed to making Chicago great again, making it safe again, since they failed to do so," Homan said, adding that ICE's current operation in the city is "about to get a lot bigger."

The offices of Johnson and Pritzker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!