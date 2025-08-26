Watch how Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts when asked if he will accept more police funding in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was repeatedly evasive when asked if he would be willing to accept federal funds to increase the number of police officers as President Donald Trump says the National Guard will be deployed to the city.

Johnson and other Illinois Democrats have strongly voiced their opposition to Trump's planned deployment of soldiers to help reduce the city's crime rate. With his background in union organizing, Johnson has long stated that he believes the best way to reduce crime is to "invest" in neglected communities.

Johnson told MSNBC about the need for more social programs, something he said he is willing to work with Trump on to spend federal money, but he refused to say whether he would take federal money to help the Chicago Police Department when asked by host Joe Scarborough.

'I don't believe that just simply putting out an arbitrary number around police officers is the answer.'

"So let me ask you, Mr. Mayor, those all sound like great programs. I'm curious, would you also like to get federal funding to help put 5,000 more cops on the street in Chicago? Would that help drive down crime?" Scarborough asked.

"Well, look, policing by itself is not the full strategy," Johnson began to reply.

"No, I understand that," the MSNBC host interjected. "You've talked about the other things you want. And I said those are good and important programs. But I'm asking also, would 5,000 more police officers on the street in Chicago be helpful to go along with all of those social programs that a lot of cities are engaging in and having success with?"

Johnson said Chicago had more police officers during the 1990s but still had a higher crime rate than today, demonstrating that more police does not equal less crime.

Scarborough continued to press Johnson on the question because the mayor refused to directly answer it.

"Look, we are working hard to make sure that our police department is fully supported," Johnson finally said. "I don't believe that just simply putting out an arbitrary number around police officers is the answer. What I'm saying is policing and affordable housing. It's policing and mental and behavioral health care services. It's policing and youth employment. It's a full package."

The National Guard deployment in Chicago has been in the planning stages for the past few weeks and is expected to start in September. The Guardsmen will be under federal control and work to assist federal law enforcement agencies.

