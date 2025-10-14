3 intruders — 1 armed — reportedly run into home. But homeowner also has a gun — and only 2 intruders run back out.

Police in Miami Gardens, Florida, told WTVJ-TV they got word of a possible home invasion in the 3000 block of Northwest 204th Terrace shortly before noon Monday.

Police said three individuals — one armed with a rifle — entered the home, the station said.

'I guess he was defending his daughter from the three people who went inside.'

However, as one of the intruders opened a bedroom door, a victim opened fire, hitting one of the intruders in the arm, WTVJ reported.

The two other intruders fled the scene, the station said, and Miami-Fire Rescue airlifted the wounded subject to Aventura Hospital.

The wounded individual's condition is unknown, WTVJ noted, and no other injuries were reported.

A man who lives at the house told the station that he and others who were inside at the time of the home invasion are OK, but he didn’t want to comment further.

A teenager who didn't want to be identified added to WTVJ that she watched from her bedroom window as three people ran inside the house — and when just two of them ran back out.

“I saw them shooting toward the porch, then running to the car, then the father shot four times,” the teen told the station. “It was loud, it was right there, across the street, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

The teen added to WTVJ that two men who were inside the house also ran outside: “He was standing outside of the house. He was defending the house. He said, 'That's my daughter; I have no money,' so I guess he was defending his daughter from the three people who went inside."

A woman who lives down the street added to the station that after she heard gunshots, she saw a car speeding by and someone with a face covering: “I saw the car zooming, and the guy was running behind the car, and I thought he was running after the car because I saw him with a gun in his hand. I was shocked. I was surprised."

WTVJ said the search for the two other subjects is ongoing.

