Schumer-backed Democrat governor joins crowded Senate race

A high-profile Democrat has announced her candidacy for the Senate in a high-stakes bid to flip the upper chamber in the 2026 midterms. With the blessing of Democrat leaders and a lengthy track record in government, if elected, Janet Mills would be the oldest freshman senator ever.

Mills, the 77-year-old, term-limited governor of Maine, joined a crowded Senate race to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

Mills made her Senate campaign announcement on Tuesday on social media. "I’m running for Senate to defeat Susan Collins and give Maine people someone who will stand up for them in Washington," Mills said in an initial post.

In another post, Mills added, "I've never backed down from a bully and I never will. Donald Trump is ripping away health care from millions, driving up costs, and giving corporate CEOs massive tax cuts. And Susan Collins is helping him. My life’s work has prepared me for this fight — and I'm ready to win."

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Mills' campaign launch video highlights her clash with President Trump at a meeting with state governors at the White House in February. Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine if the state refused to comply with an executive order about men competing in women's sports, to which Mills replied, "See you in court."

According to Fox News, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrat leaders see Mills as the best candidate to flip the seat in 2026.

"Maine Democrats are locked in a bruising fight between Chuck Schumer’s out-of-touch establishment and Bernie Sanders’ far-left radicals," National Republican Senatorial Committee communications director Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement in the wake of Mills' announcement, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported that Mills' Tuesday announcement comes after an apparent early launch on Friday. Her campaign posted and quickly deleted that announcement, according to the outlet.

Other Democrat candidates in the race include Graham Platner, Jordan Wood, Dan Kleban, Carmen Calabrese, and Natasha Alcala. Phillip Rench is running as an independent.

Collins, who handily won re-election in several races since she first won the Senate seat in 1996, has not formally announced her intention to run for a sixth term as of this writing.

Blaze News contacted Mills and Collins for comment but did not receive a response.

