'I'm the boss': Trump's one-liners steal the show at G7

Fresh off a late night celebrating his 80th birthday and the White House Freedom 250 UFC bash, President Donald Trump strolled into Wednesday's closing session of the G7 summit well after every other leader had taken a seat — and stopped to announce the obvious.

"I'm the boss," he said with a stern look, followed by a smile.



As security cleared photographers out, Trump offered them a counteroffer: "Would you like to stay for the meeting? It's OK with me."

'We fell in love, deeply in love. … We had great chemistry.'

The press conference, meanwhile, was apparently full of attractive people, Trump indicated.

Mid-question on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump got distracted by a Sky News Arabia reporter. "What a nice-looking person. Is he from your country?” Trump asked. “He's got such a nice way about him. My people are so — they're so mean. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan jokingly warned the reporter to "be careful."

Of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, "Look at this man. ... He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel. But actually ... he's as tough as they come.

On the topic of the alleged drone-and-sniper plot targeting his White House UFC event, Trump responded, “I haven’t heard about it, no. … The attack that I watched were the fighters."

“That last fight was brutal,” he added.

RELATED: Alleged UFC 250 assassination plot targeted Republicans — and the Trump DOJ names suspects

Evan Vucci/Reuters/Bloomberg/Getty Images

When asked about Egyptian border security, Trump instead recounted his meet-cute with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The two met in a hotel years ago, when he first ran for president, and in Trump's own telling, "We fell in love, deeply in love. … We had great chemistry."

Trump said Sisi “didn't even want to see” Hillary Clinton on that trip.

All of this humor unfolded against a heavy backdrop. The official signing day for the Iran deal is not until Friday, and Trump said he would resume fighting if Iran doesn't "behave." Ukraine is also trying to reclaim his attention after Iran overshadowed it for weeks.

Asked if European leaders' warmth toward him meant they agreed with his worldview, Trump didn't bother with modesty: “I think they think I was right.

"I'm sort of always right when you get right down to it."

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