'I see you on this f**kin' street again I'm gonna f**kin' kill you!' Man appears to punch boy, 14, over motorized bike riding

A man was caught on video physically attacking a 14-year-old boy who was sitting on a motorized bike in an Indianapolis neighborhood Saturday.

The video shows the man — who's dressed in a green shirt and driving a white vehicle — pulling up to the boy who's wearing a helmet and sitting on the motorized bike. The man seems to accuse the teen of "going the wrong way."

'How long is he going to be in jail? When's he going to get out? If he gets out, is he going to come to the house and try to kill me?'

The man soon shouts at the boy, "Tell your f**kin' stupid-ass dad to come f**kin' talk to me! I see you on my goddamned street again I'm gonna f**k you up! Get the f**k outta here, you understand?"

Soon the man exits the vehicle, walks around the rear of it, heads to the sidewalk, and approaches the boy while hollering, "You f**kin' understand?" The boy replies, "Yes, sir."

With that the man yells, "Get the f**k off my street!" before shoving the boy off the motorized bike and allegedly punching him.

"I see you on this f**kin' street again, I'm gonna kill you and your dad, you understand?" the man hollers at the boy before adding, "If I see you on this f**kin' street again, I'm gonna f**kin' kill you!"

With that the boy and the man ride away from the scene.

You can view video of the incident here.

Arrest made

Jason Harrell, 46, of Indianapolis has been charged with two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and one count of intimidation, WTHR-TV reported. According to WTTV-TV, the intimidation charge is a Level 6 felony, and the two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury are a Class A misdemeanors.

During Harrell's initial hearing Tuesday, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on Harrell's behalf, WTHR reported.

Harrell remained in custody Tuesday morning, and his bond was set at $500, WTHR said, adding that Harrell asked the judge for 30 days to get his own lawyer instead of a court-appointed attorney. Harrell's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m., WTHR reported.

Citing a police report, WTHR said police were called to the 700 block of Aberdeen Drive regarding a disturbance around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. WTHR said a neighbor sent the station surveillance video of the incident — the same clip linked above — showing a man, whom police later identified as Harrell, pulling up to the boy who was sitting on a motorized bike and yelling at him to get off of the street.

WTTV said officers then spoke to the teenager the man hit, and the teen stated he was riding his motorized bike on the road when a white vehicle rapidly approached him. Court documents indicated that the 14-year-old pulled over to the side of the road, WTTV noted.

The documents said that the vehicle’s driver — later identified as Harrell — stopped next to the boy, extended his arm out of the vehicle, and pushed the teenager off of his bike, WTTV said. This portion is not on the surveillance video.

Harrell then drove down the street, turned around, and pushed the boy again as he was picking up his bike, WTTV reported, adding that court documents said Harrell then punched the 14-year-old in the face while he was still on the ground.

While the boy reportedly was still wearing his full-face helmet at the time, WTHR said the teen told police the punch gave him a bloody lip.

Image source: Britney Schwitzke, used by permission

Britney Schwitzke — the boy's mother — told police that Harrell frequently would become upset by neighborhood kids riding motorized bikes either on the sidewalk or in the road, WTHR said.

"He's threatened them lots of times," Schwitzke told WTHR. "He sent the police to my house lots of times, but they always say they're not doing anything wrong. They stay in the neighborhood. They're not out on the main roads or anything like that. They're outside, playing, being kids."

Court documents indicate that police visited Harrell's house in the 800 block of Aberdeen Drive, where he allegedly told police children riding on motorbikes "plagued" the neighborhood, WTHR noted. Harrell then allegedly denied pushing or hitting the boy, saying he only yelled at him for his "habitual" behavior, WTHR said.

Police arrested Harrell and took him to the Marion County jail, WTHR reported.

Schwitzke told WTHR her son is afraid of what Harrell might do after he gets out of jail.

"Just after they took him away in cuffs, he asked me, 'How long is he going to be in jail? When's he going to get out? If he gets out, is he going to come to the house and try to kill me?'" Schwitzke recounted to WTHR.

You can view a video report here that aired prior to Harrell's court appearance Tuesday morning. It includes a redacted version of the surveillance video and an interview with Schwitzke.

